Billie Eilish Side-Eyes, Doesn’t Clap as J.Lo Presents at VMAs
I DON’T KNOW HER
Joan Crawford had Bette Davis, Nancy Kerrigan had Tonya Harding, and—if the New York Post would have you believe it—Jennifer Lopez has Billie Eilish. At the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday night, J.Lo appeared as a surprise presenter, announcing Song of the Year (and handing off the award to Olivia Rodrigo). As Lopez took the stage, though, a camera caught Eilish looking bored and appearing to twiddle her fingers instead of clapping. Some fans openly wondered online what the tea was, while others applauded Eilish for “shading” Lopez.
The last time Lopez and Eilish appeared in headlines together, it was because Lopez took her then-12-year-old daughter to meet Eilish on the opening night of her Where Do We Go? tour in early 2020; Lopez posted a photo to Instagram of the three of them hugging and smiling. Eilish is nominated for five awards at the VMAs this year, including Best Pop Video.