Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Justin Trudeau Spotted at Katy Perry Concert After Dinner Starts Romance Rumors
DARK HORSE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.31.25 11:10AM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 9:22AM EDT 
Justin Trudeau Spotted at Katy Perry Concert Days After Dinner With Pop Star
Justin Trudeau Spotted at Katy Perry Concert Days After Dinner With Pop Star X

Justin Trudeau was caught having the time of his life at a Katy Perry concert, just days after he and the pop star sent the rumor mill into overdrive when they were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner and drinks together at a restaurant in Canada. The former Canadian prime minister scored prime seats to see Perry on her Lifetimes Tour show in Montreal, and was seen singing along to several of her hits with his 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace in tow. Although neither party has yet commented on the rumors surrounding them, their newfound friendship comes after a tough few months for the pair of them. Perry has faced relentless criticism after splitting from Orlando Bloom, a flop album, and her now-infamous trip to space earlier this year. Trudeau, meanwhile, is back on the market after separating from his wife of 18 years back in 2023 and dramatically resigning as prime minister in January, just days before Donald Trump took office, resulting in repeated public jabs from the president.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Billie Jean King Spills on The Surprising Way She’s Earning College Credit in Her 80s

NEVER TOO LATE
Janna Brancolini
Updated 07.31.25 11:10AM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 11:00AM EDT 
Billie Jean King attends the launch celebration for QVC's Q50 "Age Of Possibility" platform at Santa Monica Post Office on May 14, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Tennis legend Billie Jean King has revealed the unexpected way she’s earning credits toward a bachelor of arts degree in history at California State University, Los Angeles. King, 81, announced in March that she was going back to college more than 60 years after she quit school to go pro and enrolled in the same major as back in the 1960s. The Title IX trailblazer also runs a New York-based business and foundation promoting education, leadership, and activism, meaning she and her professors have gotten creative with her course requirements. In addition to taking classes remotely, she’s earning course credit by speaking to inmate students enrolled in Cal State L.A.’s Prison Graduation Initiative. “They have made a commitment to improving their lives through education,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “Getting their degree will be life-changing for them.” King will enroll in classes this fall as a senior and is on track to graduate in the spring.

American tennis player Billie Jean King in action during Wimbledon Championships, London, UK, 27th June 1968.
Billie Jean King, pictured here competing in the 1968 Wimbledon Championships, dropped out of Cal State L.A. in the early 1960s to go pro. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Read it at Los Angeles Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These CBD Gummies Are Formulated to Help You Fall (and Stay) Asleep
SPECIAL FX
Scouted Staff
Published 07.16.25 5:33PM EDT 
Hand holding a package of CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin by CBDfx
CBDfx

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.

Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.

CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.

CBD Gummies + THC: Lemon Dream
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.

Day & Night CBD Gummy Set
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Gunman Charged Months After Admitting to Murdering Afghan Refugee
JUSTICE DELAYED
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 10:35AM EDT 
Abdul Rahman Waziri, 31, was a member of the National Mine Reduction Group, or NMRG, that worked to protect American servicemembers from improvised explosive devices
Abdul Rahman Waziri, 31, was a member of the National Mine Reduction Group, or NMRG, that worked to protect American servicemembers from improvised explosive devices Courtesy of Abdul Rahman Waziri family

Katia Bougere, 31, has been charged with murder months after he confessed to killing Abdul Rahman Waziri, also 31, a refugee who assisted the United States Army Special Forces in Afghanistan for five years. Bougere admitted the murder to Houston police at the scene of the crime on April 27, saying he acted in self-defense while the two were “arguing over parking.” Surveillance footage shows Bougere walking away from the scene. The police had confiscated his gun but let Bougere go, waiting three months to send a summons for a court appearance for next week. The unexplained delay and failure to arrest Bougere incited protests in Texas and petitions by the Green Berets demanding justice. Waziri had been living in the U.S. since 2021 with his wife and two young daughters before he was riddled with bullets just outside his apartment, Houston police told NBC. “It is outrageous that the man accused of taking his life is being allowed to appear by summons—not arrested, not handcuffed, not treated like the violent offender he is alleged to be,” Omar Khawaja, the Waziri family attorney, wrote in a statement to NBC News. Bougere has not released a statement.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Bear-Spray Heroine Fends Off Two Grizzlies to Rescue Injured Husband
BEAR WITH ME, DARLING!
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 9:12AM EDT 
grizzly bear
Dukas/Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

You know how it is: one minute you’re having a pleasant riverside cycle with your beau, the next you’re fending off two massive bears. Well, that’s what happened to one unfortunate husband and wife, when a weekend e-bike ride became a fight for survival when two grizzlies charged. Fortunately, according to the New York Post, the couple went prepared. Hearing her partner scream, the woman whipped out bear spray, blasted the first animal, and then hosed down a second that was mauling her man—before both bears bolted. Paramedics air-lifted the man for surgery, and he’s expected to recover from “serious” injuries. Conservation officers say the bears were “almost certainly” acting defensively after being surprised along the wooded Kootenay River, in British Columbia, Canada, at around 4:30 p.m. on July 26. “The couple was well-prepared. They had bear spray, kept it accessible, and knew how to use it,” British Columbia Conservation Officer Service inspector Dave Webster said. Trails were briefly closed, but officials won’t pursue the bears, citing no predatory behavior.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Effortlessly Build a Professional Website With Squarespace
LOVE AT FIRST SITE
AD BY Squarespace
Updated 07.31.25 10:32AM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 12:00AM EDT 
An open laptop sitting on a desk surrounded by plates and vases.
Squarespace

First impressions matter—especially in business. A card is helpful, but nothing beats a professional website. The only problem? Building one can feel overwhelming—unless you’re using Squarespace. Whether you’re promoting your portfolio or running an online store, Squarespace makes it easy to create a sleek, professional website.

With the Basic plan ($16 per month) you get instant access to Squarespace’s library of professionally-designed templates, all customizable to fit your brand. Need inspiration? You can filter through the templates by website purpose—like blogging or selling products—and by industry–from fashion to photography–to get the creative juices flowing. You even access a free custom domain.

If you upgrade to the Core plan (just $23 per month), you’ll unlock extra features that take your website to the next level. Leverage advanced analytical tools for CRM and SEO analysis to maximize visibility, reach, and growth. Integrate with popular third-party apps like Mailchimp (for email automation), Weglot (for multilingual translation), and Live Chat (for customer support). And the part any business owner loves? Lower processing fees. If you ever need extra assistance, Squarespace gives you access to expert designers and developers, plus 24/7 customer support.

Try Squarespace free for two weeks—and don’t forget to use the code DB10 at checkout to save 10%.

Monthly Plans
Starting as low as $16 per month
See At Squarespace

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Conor McGregor Loses Civil Court Appeal Against Rape Case
REJECTED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 10:31AM EDT 
Conor McGregor leaves court in 2024.
Conor McGregor leaves court in 2024. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Conor McGregor has lost his appeal against a civil jury who found him guilty of raping a woman in a Dublin hotel room. The former UFC champion was ordered to pay £206,000 ($271,000) in damages plus costs to Nikita Hand, who sued McGregor in a civil trial back in November after accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2018. McGregor lost the case, but appealed on the grounds that his lawyers believed answers he gave to police under interrogation should not have been presented to the jury. He also claimed that the issue paper presented to the jury, which asked “did Conor McGregor assault Nikita Hand?” should have been phrased differently to specify sexual assault, which he denies. McGregor had initially intended to submit fresh evidence to the appeal which would offer an alternative explanation for the bruises suffered by Ms Hand following her encounter with the MMA fighter, but they were withdrawn as the case began. The appeal was dismissed on all grounds by three senior judges at Dublin’s Court of Appeal.

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Foo Fighters Reveal Drummer Swap 3 Years After Hawkins’ Death
NAILED IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.31.25 9:04AM EDT 
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters band performs during the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 29, 2019
PILAR OLIVARES/REUTERS

The Foo Fighters are swapping drummers with another band, three years on from the death of longtime percussionist Taylor Hawkins, sources have claimed. The Seattle group has reportedly given the nod to Ilan Rubin, famed for his session work with Nine Inch Nails, after parting with Josh Freese. Freese, meanwhile, is moving in the opposite direction, having left the Foo Fighters two months ago. He is rejoining Nine Inch Nails after leaving in 2008, a move confirmed on Instagram where his new band posted his picture with the caption “let’s f-----g go.” Freese, too, confirmed the move in a statement of his own, saying he was “incredibly excited.” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rubin’s move to join Dave Grohl and Co. comes, according to sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, although it is not clear if it is in a full or touring capacity. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives of the band for further information. Confirming his departure from the Foo Fighters in May in a post on Instagram, Freese vented that the band planned, “to go in a different direction with their drummer,” adding,” I’m not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Singer Jess Glynne Slams Trump for Using Her Song in Wild ICE Clip
WORST HOLIDAY EVER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 8:58PM EDT 
English singer and songwriter Jessica Hannah Glynne, known professionally as Jess Glynne performs live on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival. Jessica Hannah Glynne has achieved a Grammy Award and nine Brit Award nominations. Forbes magazine considered her one of the "Most Influential People Under 30" in 2019. (Photo by Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
English singer and songwriter Jessica Hannah Glynne, known professionally as Jess Glynne performs live on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival. Jessica Hannah Glynne has achieved a Grammy Award and nine Brit Award nominations. Forbes magazine considered her one of the "Most Influential People Under 30" in 2019. (Photo by Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

British singer Jess Glynne has slammed the Trump administration for using her hit song “Hold My Hand” in a social media video bragging about ICE deportations. “Hold My Hand” was a U.K. No.1 in 2015 and reached No.86 in the U.S. Glynne’s song has been used in U.K. TV advertisements for budget airline Jet2. This year the ad, with Glynne’s song and voice artist Zoë Lister’s “Nothing beats at Jet2 holiday” tag line, became the soundtrack to a TikTok trend. The most popular TikTok video using the Jet2 ad has nearly 38 million views and shows a man opening his hotel room curtains to reveal a tiny window. On Wednesday, The White House jumped on the trend, posting a video of ICE officers arresting people with the caption with the Jet2 ad audio on their X account on Wednesday. The White House caption read “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!” Glynne posted the image on her Instagram, stating, “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.” Lister also commented on her Instagram, tagging both the White House and Jet2 asking, “What can be done about the White House using Jet2 sound and my voice to promote their nasty agenda?”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Hunter in Terrifying Cliff Plunge Crawls for 11 Hours With Broken Bones to Save Himself
MAN’S BEST FRIEND
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 9:19AM EDT 
Jake Schmitt and his dog Buddy.
Jake Schmitt and his dog Buddy. GoFundMe

A man trapped on a mountain after his vehicle fell off a cliff crawled for 11 hours to drag himself to safety, with his loyal dog by his side the entire time. Jacob ‘Jake’ Schmitt was driving through Utah’s Uinta Mountains with his dog Buddy after hunting deer when his vehicle lost control and flipped “probably 15-20 times,” sending him tumbling down the mountain and breaking his leg, ankles and ribs in the process. “Losing his phone, and with no light except for the one on Buddy’s collar, Jake did something extraordinary: he splinted his leg and crawled for miles down the mountain for over 11 hours through the night, until he reached his truck, where he drove himself to The Oakley Diner, where staff called 911,” Schmitt’s friend wrote in a GoFundMe raising funds for his medical bills. “Everybody wants to act tough, but I wanted to give up every time, all the time—but it’s like, either I die here, or I figure out how to keep going,” Schmitt later told KSL-TV, and credited his loyal dog Buddy for giving him the willpower to keep going. “I couldn’t have done it without him,” he added. “It was like having your best friend there just to kind of nudge you like, ‘Keep going, keep going,’ you know.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s Why
CREATINE CURIOUS?
Scouted Staff
Published 07.29.25 8:18PM EDT 
Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Farion_O/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.

Vitamin Shoppe Creatine Central Shop
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Pets Abandoned After Migrants Disappear Into ICE Custody
DOGGONE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.31.25 9:09AM EDT 
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers carry out a raid
HANDOUT/REUTERS

ICE raids are leaving a ghostly trail of belongings abandoned, including orphaned family pets. Cats and dogs are reportedly among the belongings being frozen in time by immigration-related arrests, which have spiked since June as the White House pursues a tough stance on deportations. ICE told Axios that it “does NOT impound property,” with incidents of pick-ups by masked officials and subsequent belongings left-behind spiking across the country. Chris Ames, a resident of Ontario, California told KTLA-TV that last month, a pair of gardeners were picked up as they cut his grass. “They left the lawnmower going right here on the front lawn... They threw my gardeners’ phones in the car with the car keys, left everything open, and just took off.” There are fears that the possessions left behind are vulnerable to theft, while the director of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, Janet Steele told Axios they had taken in 19 pets “as a specific result of immigration detention.” Reports now suggest activists are going out of their way to collect property and return it to family members.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Navy F-35 Jet Crashes in Dramatic Fireball in California
MAY DAY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.31.25 7:22AM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 7:12AM EDT 
Navy F-35 Jet Crashes in Dramatic Fireball in California
Navy F-35 Jet Crashes in Dramatic Fireball in California ABC30

An F-35 fighter jet belonging to the U.S. Navy crashed in central California, the military confirmed in a statement. The pilot ejected from the craft safely and was taken to the hospital, but there was no word on any injuries. An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the crash. Thick, black smoke was seen billowing at the crash site, a spot of open farmland around 40 miles outside Fresno. Emergency crews, including local EMS and Cal Fire, responded to the scene to assist the pilot. The aircraft, valued at around $100 million, was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, the “Rough Raiders,” a Fleet Replacement Squadron responsible for training pilots stationed at the nearby Naval Air Station Lemoore. The F-35C is the carrier-capable variant of the advanced stealth fighter, one of three models used by the U.S. military. This marks the second F-35 crash this year, following an Air Force F-35A accident in Alaska in January, which also saw the pilot eject safely from the craft before impact.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now