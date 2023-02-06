Billionaire Alberto Safra Sues His Own Mother—and Two Siblings

Banking heir and billionaire Alberto Safra has sued his mother and two of his brothers amid a dispute over his late father’s fortune.

Safra’s suit, filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court, accuses his family members of purposely diluting his stake in the holding company for Safra National Bank of New York in an effort to push him out of the family banking empire.

Safra and his family have for years been involved in a battle over the fortune of his father, Joseph Safra, formerly the richest person in Brazil and director of banking behemoth the Safra Group. After his father’s death in 2020, Alberto contended he had wrongly been written out of the will and his father’s $20 billion-plus empire.

Monday’s filing concerns just one of those companies, SNBNY, the holding company for the Safra National Bank of New York, which has more than $9 billion in assets. Safra alleges that in December 2019, as his father’s health was deteriorating, his mother and brothers conspired to convince Joseph to pass resolutions that could dilute his shares in the company from 28 percent to 13.4 percent.

Safra contends that his father was “incapable of understanding, planning, or carrying out the sophisticated dilution transaction” at the time due to his health condition, and that his family abused this in order to force their wishes through. He even claims the family pushed him out of a group text concerning his father's condition, creating a “separate electronic chat message group in order to exclude Alberto from discussions about Joseph’s health and treatment.”

The billionaire further alleges that his family members doubled the reported value of the bank—increasing it by $870 million in 2019—in order to set off the dilution of his shares, then “substantially wrote down that value the following year.”

Finally, he claims his family has failed to recognize his pick for board director, which he claims the company’s articles of association entitle him to appoint.

“The conduct alleged in this action was part of an ongoing, coordinated effort by the Family Defendants to dilute Alberto’s ownership interests in businesses owned by the Safra family around the globe, for which Alberto is seeking relief in multiple jurisdictions,” the complaint states.

Bloomberg reported last year that Safra was planning to sell his stake in the family businesses to his siblings in order to fund a new investment firm. But his complaints asks the court to restore the shares he says were taken from him and force the family to acknowledge his pick for director of the company.