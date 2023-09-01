Billionaire-Backed Plan for New City in California’s Solano County Unveiled
GOING PUBLIC
Plans for a mysterious project to build a new city from scratch in California were detailed on a new website Thursday after months of speculation. California Forever, the parent company of Flannery Associates, says it has spent years purchasing more than 50,000 acres in Solano County around Travis Air Force Base. Alongside renderings showing Mediterranean-style homes, the site claims the new settlement will be built in accordance with five principles including creating jobs, setting up walkable neighborhoods, addressing the area’s infrastructure needs, and protecting both the Air Force base and surrounding environment. Funders for the project include Laurene Powell Jobs—Steve Jobs’ widow—and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) told The Daily Beast this week that the project has “a long, long, long, long, long way to go.”