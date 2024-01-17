Billionaire Backers of New California City Unveil Details

A billionaire-backed company planning to build a new city in California is beginning to share details of their proposed settlement after facing months of criticism over secrecy surrounding the project.

California Forever, the company that quietly bought over $800 million worth of land in Solano County, is hoping to create a new community of around 30 square miles between the city of Rio Vista and Travis Air Force Base. The ambitious settlement—the name of which has yet to be publicly disclosed—would begin with almost 20,000 homes for around 50,000 residents, but could eventually swell to as many as 400,000 residents in coming years.

The surrounding community will need to vote to approve the new development before construction can begin—and opposition from many locals has been fierce. The company released details of its proposed ballot initiative Wednesday, saying it hoped to build “one of the most walkable and sustainable communities in the United States.”

“This can be a new economic engine for Solano County and proof that when we work together, California can still do big things,” California Forever CEO Jan Sramek said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working closely with all of you to build a better future for everyone in Solano County, today and for generations to come.”

Plans for the city include a medium-density downtown area including rowhouses and apartment buildings with schools, restaurants, and grocery stores within walking distance. The proposed initiative would reserve more than 20 percent of the proposed community for parks, trails, and other open space, and would guarantee “a range of transportation alternatives to cars,” including walking, biking, and frequent transit service.

The proposed initiative also makes several financial guarantees: The creation of at least 15,000 jobs that pay at least 125 percent of county average weekly wage, and $400 million in down payment assistance for locals to buy homes in the new community. It also promises no new taxes for Solano County residents living outside the community.

Citizens don't vote on the initiative until November, but California Forever appears to be getting a head start on changing hearts and minds after its aggressive—and litigious—land-grab campaign rubbed some locals the wrong way. Previous town halls hosted by the company were packed with residents concerned about the impact on the environment, farming community, and nearby Air Force base.

The initiative has been backed by the likes of LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. Gabriel Metcalf, head of planning for California Forever, told AP that Solano County is an attractive destination for construction tech companies, military contractors, and others seeking to innovate, saying that if “we can provide companies with a pathway to growth, we think we’ll get some major employers creating jobs here that would otherwise go out of state, to places like Texas.”

But the plan continues to face resistance. Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA), who has previously criticized the project over its secrecy and proximity to an Air Force base, called it a “pipe dream.” He also said that it makes no sense “in the middle of areas surrounded by wind farms, gas fields, endangered species, no water, no sanitation system and no road system let alone a highway system.”