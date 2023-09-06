Congressman: Tech Billionaires’ Utopia Plan Would Threaten National Security

CHEAT SHEET
A California congressman says the group behind a billionaire-backed land-grab in Solano County does not have concrete plans for a new city it would like to build—but he thinks the one proposal it does have, rezoning the area, is a big problem. “I believe there is a serious threat to national security as long as this organization will not commit to protecting Travis Air Force Base with the existing zoning and development requirements,” Rep. John Garamendi said. “No specific development plans were given to us, and I don't believe they have any specific development plans. It’s a fairytale,” he added. The development group, Flannery Associates, says it plans to protect the base while building a green-energy, walkable city in the rural area.