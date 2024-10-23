Billionaire Bill Gates Secretly Donated Huge Sum to Harris: NYT

Bill Gates has said in private conversations that he has donated $50 million to the nonprofit arm of Future Forward, an outside fundraising group backing Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, according to The New York Times.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder hasn’t made a presidential endorsement, which is in line with his past reluctance to wade into political campaigns. But in a statement to the Times, Gates said that “this election is different” given the stakes.

“I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the U.S. and around the world,” he said. “I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world.”

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which works to improve healthcare and reduce poverty, is concerned about how a Trump administration would threaten family planning and global health programs, two individuals close to it told the Times.

Gates, according to the paper, has discussed his donation with former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, another billionaire who briefly ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Gates' donation to the “dark money” group means his name won‘t come up on a public filing–and the donation was intended to remain private. Trump, of course, has repeatedly, openly threatened to retaliate against supporters of Harris if he’s elected.