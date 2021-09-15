Bill Gross’ Lawyer Suggests Anti-Semitism Impacted Cop Visit
Hmmm
Testimony in billionaire Bill Gross’ noise complaint saga took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, when his lawyer questioned whether one of the cops who showed up at his house in July was anti-Semitic. Gross’ neighbor had called the police alleging that Gross had violated a restraining order and was once again harassing him by blasting music. When they arrived, Gross refused to exit his pool, claiming in court documents that he was worried about being captured on video without his shirt on. “That is the type of people they are,” Laguna Beach corporal James Gramer said, in comments that were captured by bodycam footage. As the Orange County Register first reported, Gross’ attorney Patricia Glaser suggested the comments were targeted at his new wife, Amy, who is Jewish. The officer said that he was just commenting on the couple’s intransigence. “We have real concerns without respect to how that expression has been utilized in the past to deprecate Jews,” Glaser told The Daily Beast.