    Billionaire Charles Johnson Ends His War Against Nantucket Clam Shack

    SALTY BILLIONAIRE

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    A storm creates large waves off the coast of Nantucket.

    REUTERS

    Billionaire Charles Johnson is ending his salty squabble with a clam shack in Nantucket after months of litigation, according to Forbes. He and a local real estate developer—a member of team clam shack—have negotiated a deal to move a portion of the restaurant's HVAC system away from the billionaire's property. Johnson and other rich residents had tried to block the clam shack's opening from the outset, arguing that it would “destroy the ambience” in their ritzy enclave. The town select board voted against them in March, however, and most of the property owners accepted defeat. Except, of course, for Johnson.

