Billionaire Killed in Plane Crash in Milan Along With His Family
DEVASTATING
On Sunday afternoon, eight people died, including a small child, after a plane caught on fire and crashed into the San Donato Milanese building in northern Italy, according to DW. Piloting the plane was Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu, aboard with his wife and son and five other passengers. The aircraft took off from Milan Linate airport and was on its way to Olbia in Sardinia before crashing into the small town a little over six miles away. “The impact was devastating,” said Carlo Cardinali, a Milan fire official. “So far, we have only been able to find one body.” The National Agency for Flight Safety is investigating the crash and what could have caused it.
According to the Times of Malta, Petrescu, 68, headed a large construction firm and owned supermarkets and malls, making him one of the richest men in Romania. Petrescu’s wife, 65, and son Dan Stefano, 30, also perished in the crash.