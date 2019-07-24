Billionaire Denny Sanford Gives $100M to UC San Diego to Study Compassion After Meeting Dalai Lama

Read it at The San Diego Union-Tribune
Billionaire philanthropist Denny Sanford had a private meeting with the Dalai Lama when he visited the University of California San Diego in 2017. Two years later, that sit-down has inspired Sanford to donate $100 million to the school for the scientific study of empathy and compassion, with an eye toward boosting it in medical professionals, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. “I have had the opportunity to see how grace, humanity and kindness can change people and the world,” the 83-year-old Sanford said in a statement. “This gift extends that vision.” Sanford is worth about $2.6 billion and plans to give away his entire fortune before he dies.