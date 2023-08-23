Read it at Tampa Bay Times
A billionaire who backed Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign appears to be hedging his bets or changing his mind. Paul Tudor Jones II recently donated $150,000 to a PAC aligned with Chris Christie’s and maxed out with a $6,000 donation to Christie’s campaign committee, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Jones, a hedge fund titan who lives in Florida, put $1 million toward DeSantis’ gubernatorial re-election campaign and then kicked in $6,600 for his 2024 campaign committee in May—a month before the big Christie donations. He declined to comment to the Times.