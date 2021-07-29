Billionaire Developer Mulls Closing NYC Tourist Hot Spot After 14-Year-Old Leaps to His Death

A popular tourist attraction in New York City may shut down for good after a 14-year-old boy leapt to his death on Thursday—all while his loved ones apparently looked on.

Police say the teen jumped from the eighth story of the Vessel sculpture in New York City’s Hudson Yards shortly before 1 p.m. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police told the New York Daily News.

Stephen Ross, the billionaire behind Hudson Yards, says the development’s marquee art installation might close for good following the latest suicide at the structure.

“We thought we did everything that would really prevent this,” Ross told The Daily Beast. “It's hard to really fathom how something like that could happen. But you know, I feel terrible for the family.”

The teen is the fourth person to take his own life at the structure since it opened to much fanfare in March 2019.

Within less than a year, a 19-year-old New Jersey man plunged to his death from the top of the structure in front of a crowd of tourists. Two more suicides soon followed, one in late 2020 and another in January 2021.

The structure was consequently shuttered temporarily before reopening in the spring with several new rules in place meant to prevent any further suicides. In addition to additional security staff, Hudson Yards developer Related Companies touted “enhanced guest engagement and screening procedures to detect high-risk behaviors” among visitors.

Visitors were also required to come in groups of at least two, a move which Related Companies said “significantly enhances the safety of the experience.”

Ross said the teen was visiting with four other members of his family.

“A family of five doesn’t fit any profile,” he said.

Lone individuals were not allowed up, Ross noted, and staff were positioned on multiple levels to look for individuals showing signs of distress.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of the young person who lost their life,” spokeswoman Kimberly Winston said. “We are conducting a full investigation.”

Ross says that the installation will be temporarily closed while his team considers whether to open it again long-term.

"I want to see every possibility we can do. I mean, we thought we had covered everything."

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741