Billionaire Trump, 79, Has Cognitive Decline Questioned After Corner Store Gaffe

President Donald Trump’s mental faculties came under scrutiny yet again after he got confused by a simple term.

The 79-year-old president stirred outrage and confusion on Thursday night when he claimed to have never heard the term “corner store,” which is ubiquitous in his native New York, as he read prepared remarks in Las Vegas to promote his “no tax on tips” policy.

“The great big beautiful bill also slashed taxes on millions of Americans, small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores,” Trump said, before pausing to add an aside.

“What is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term. I know what a corner store is, but I’ve never heard it described… A corner store. Who the hell wrote that, please?” he asked, looking around as the audience laughed.

But not everyone found the quip funny. Several social media users expressed concern after a clip of the billionaire president’s remarks made the rounds online.

“Trump’s brain is collapsing to a vocabulary of a five-year-old…” said author Mike Adams, drawing hundreds of likes on X.

This post received hundreds of likes. @HealthRanger on X

“Can we all agree that whatever shred of gray matter left in his head is deteriorating at an alarming rate?” another user said.

“A real man of the people,” one user said sarcastically, adding the hashtag “#Trumpisunfit.”

Others used the opportunity to mockingly suggest that the aging president is suffering from dementia.

Some online users had concerns about the president’s cognitive abilities. @godz_metal on X

“Dementia is winning,” an X user wrote. “Corner STONE like the strength of the economy which he ruined.

“What an absolutely out of touch dementia ridden old fool,” another said.

A third user simply quipped, “Holy Dementia, Batman!”

Another group of X users made a comparison that Trump is unlikely to enjoy: they likened the president’s apparent senior moment to that of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Is Trump simply just Biden 2.0? @Jommayo2323 on X

One user got straight to point, describing Trump’s remarks as “Biden Level BRAIN MUSH!”

“But Biden was the one with dementia, remember,” another user joked.

“So glad the last two presidents of the United States have been senile in office,” one user quipped.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several others scored Trump for being out of touch. Former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who was arrested on Trump’s orders after reporting on an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota, commented on the clip on Instagram.

“Trump is from NYC and doesn’t know what a corner store is…” he wrote.

The president, who hails from Queens, has been at a corner store before. During his presidential campaign in 2024, Trump made a stop at a New York City corner store—called “bodegas” by locals—to tout his anti-crime policies.

“This is a very exciting time for me because the bodegas association invited me and I respect them and they respect me,” he said at the time as a crowd chanted, “four more years!”