Billionaire Trump Plugs $180K Gold Sneakers During Posting Rampage

Donald Trump took a break from escalating war concerns Thursday to bizarrely remind the world of his tacky line of overpriced gold sneakers in a frantic social media posting spree.

The 79-year-old president, who has an estimated net worth of more than $6 billion, shamelessly posted on Truth Social about a pair of his “Never Surrender” high-top shoes being listed for sale at $180,000 at a sneaker convention in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump’s post appeared to be lifted from the SaudiArabiaExplore page, which highlighted the eye-watering cost of the pair of Trump’s gaudy shoes —originally sold for $399—at Sneaker Con Jeddah on Feb. 4.

Omitted from Trump’s weeks-old shoe promotion, however, was the fact that the seller offering those shoes for sale apparently never found a buyer. A video he shared on social media just over a week ago showed him apparently struggling to offload the same pair of sneakers.

A pair of Trump's gold “Never Surrender High-Tops” were showcased at Sneaker Con Jeddah last month. Screengrab/Truth Social

Trump began selling the sneakers in February 2024, soon after he was ordered to pay more than $350 million after being found guilty in a civil trial for filing financial statements that falsely exaggerated his wealth and the value of his assets.

The president inexplicably began touting the shoes as his war in Iran took a particularly disastrous turn, with a rapidly intensifying oil crisis expected to hit Americans even as the global economy continues to feel the impact of the conflict.

The erratic 79-year-old also shared several other random Truth Social posts Thursday morning.

This included a photo of artist Jon McNaughton reworking his 2010 painting The Forgotten Man, which depicts Barack Obama trampling on the U.S. Constitution while surrounded by past presidents. The updated version is expected to be displayed in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Jon McNaughton is known for his partisan paintings. Screengrab/Truth Social

The painting, created in the wake of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was purchased by Fox News host Sean Hannity before he later gifted it to Trump in 2016.

Elsewhere in his posting spree, the president shared several articles from pro-Trump outlets such as Fox News, Townhall, Newsmax, and Just the News. One article from Israel National News claimed “President Trump Has Prevented Another Holocaust” by attacking Iran.

Trump also returned to one of his longtime targets—renewable energy—by resharing an image of wind turbines taken by a supporter along a roadside.

The president had had a one-sided feud against wind turbines for years. Screengrab/Truth Social

“This is a photo from yesterday on the drive from LA to Palm Springs. Hundreds and Hundreds of these pieces of junk windmills,” the caption read. “No surprise to The President, but ONLY ten percent of them working as we drove past!!! Eagle and bird killers which suck the taxpayers dry!!”

Trump also took time to praise Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, who is running for a North Carolina Senate seat against former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

“Michael Whatley is so Great! Running against a really bad former Governor who set murderers free to kill again, and was grossly incompetent on the big hurricane cleanup,” Trump posted.

Left unsaid in the president’s post is that Whatley is facing backlash from within his own party following a report that detailed his support for a convicted child sex offender getting leadership roles within the state GOP.