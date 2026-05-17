Billionaire Trump’s Secret Trading Spree Alarms Wall Street

Donald Trump’s Wall Street side hustle is starting to look like a full-time job.

During the first three months of 2026, the billionaire president pocketed tens of millions of dollars through 3,700 investment trades involving companies with direct ties to his administration.

“This is an insane amount of trades,” Matthew Tuttle, chief executive officer of Tuttle Capital Management, told Bloomberg, which first obtained the 79-year-old president’s financial disclosures.

Overall, Trump disclosed at least $220 million in financial transactions earlier this year, including trades in securities tied to major U.S. companies.

Since daddy dearest returned to the highest office in January, business at the Trump Organization has also been booming. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

“I’m baffled,” said Eric Diton, president at The Wealth Alliance, an investment advisory firm, told Bloomberg. “In the 40-plus years of my time on Wall Street, this is an unusual amount of trading by any standards.”

Trump’s frequent trading doesn’t bode well in the eyes of Americans. Eighty-eight percent of Americans oppose public officials trading stocks while in office, according to polls. What’s more, presidents are expected to avoid any appearance of benefiting personally from inside knowledge or government decisions, making Trump’s transactions especially damning.

Still, that hasn’t stopped him from buying at least $1 million worth of stock in companies including Nvidia Corp., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Boeing Co., and Costco Wholesale Corp.

The ethical concerns surrounding those dealings are extensive. Nvidia, the chipmaking giant, struck a deal with the White House last year to manufacture AI infrastructure in the United States. The president also remains close to Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, who accompanied him to Beijing last week for his summit with President Xi Jinping.

Trump brought a band of billionaires and tycoons to China with him last week. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“All of this raises questions that you’d rather not raise as a president,” Tuttle told Bloomberg. “So now people are asking why is he buying Nvidia and other companies now? When you’re the president you know everything, so any stock you buy, there’s a huge question mark.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has also sidestepped the official process for reporting such dealings. According to a Washington Post analysis of financial disclosure forms, the president was fined $200 in both March and August for failing to report stock transactions on time.

At the same time, Trump is not the only one who has profited from his presidency. The Trump clan—including Melania and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner—was worth a staggering $10 billion in September, the last time Forbes estimated the family’s individual net worths, double their collective wealth in 2024. Trump himself had his most lucrative year yet: Forbes reported in September that he added $3 billion to his assets.

In August, The New Yorker reported that Trump’s family is expected to enrich itself by roughly $3.4 billion by the end of his second term—much of it from deals, transactions, and investments that likely would not have happened had he not been president.