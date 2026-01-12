MAGA Billionaire Donates to ICE Shooter GoFundMe

An island off the coast of Florida has scooped up the illustrious title of America’s most expensive zip code. Fisher Island residences sold for an average $9.5 million in 2025, according to new data from Property Shark, which releases an annual listing of the nation’s priciest neighborhoods. Residents of the island pay a $500,000 membership fee, the Tampa Bay Times reports, and fork out $40,000 for amenities including a golf course, access to a deepwater harbor, a private primary school, tennis courts, and a Goldilocks balance between isolation and access to downtown Miami. Elsewhere, 61 percent of all neighborhoods on the list were in California, with the Bay Area accruing the most high-value zips with 32, albeit fewer than its pre-pandemic highs. New York had a quiet year, with only 15 zips in the top 100, and only three of those in New York City. Still, the state had the third-most-expensive neighborhood in the country, with $5.93 million in Sagaponack. California’s $8.33 million Atherton came in second, dethroned by Fisher Island after eight years at the top of the pile. In total, 15 states were represented, while the number of zips with an average value over $5 million doubled from last year’s tally to 10.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has donated $10,000 to an ICE agent who shot and killed a young mother. “I am big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty,” he wrote on X to explain his donation Sunday. Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot at point-blank range in Minneapolis last week in a case the Trump administration has insisted was self-defense, even as footage from the scene contradicts that narrative. The White House has hailed the ICE agent who pulled the trigger, Jonathan Ross, as a hero, while labeling Good a “domestic terrorist.” Ackman, meanwhile, said he intended to support both with monetary donations, but Good’s fundraiser had already been closed. “I supported the @gofundme for Jonathan Ross and intended to similarly support the gofundme for Renee Good’s family (her gofundme was closed by the time I attempted to provide support),” Ackman wrote on X. “The whole situation is a tragedy. An officer doing his best to do his job, and a protester who likely did not intend to kill the officer but whose actions in a split second led to her death. Our country is stronger if we work together to resolve the complex issues that are tearing us apart.”
Trump-friendly billionaire Peter Thiel has thrown millions of his own money behind an effort to nix a proposed California ballot measure that would tax his ultra-wealthy pals. The 2026 Billionaire Tax Act is a statewide initiative slated for the November 2026 California ballot that would impose a one-time 5 percent tax on individuals with a net worth exceeding $1 billion. It was put forward by a state healthcare union to offset federal budget cuts by the Trump administration. And even though it would be used to aid an ailing healthcare system, billionaires are up in arms. A huge effort has gathered momentum to fight the tax and Thiel, the Paypal co-founder and chairman of Palantir, has donated $3 million to a committee opposing the proposed initiative. The committee, named the California Business Roundtable, expects this to be the first of many donations. “I can tell you, unequivocally, we are casting a broad net to donors all over the state—he’s one of hundreds we have,” said Rob Lapsley, the president of the lobby group. The Guardian said that Thiel, who is among those billionaires threatening to leave the state, could face a $1.3 billion bill from the tax.
AI probably can’t do your job, a new study from Scale AI and the Center for AI Safety has found. Their research revealed that even the best artificial intelligence program could only autonomously complete 2.5 percent of projects it was given. The Remote Labor Index study asked a class of leading platforms, such as ChatGPT, Grok AI, Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, and Manus 1.5, to complete a series of workplace tasks. They included creating floor plans, making games, and visualizing data. Programs failed half of the tasks by producing poor-quality work and were unable to complete a third of them entirely. Center for AI Safety director Dan Hendrycks said in a post on X, “While AIs are smart, they are not yet that useful: the current automation rate is less than 3 percent.” Researcher Jason Hausenloy told The Washington Post, “Current models are not close to being able to automate real jobs in the economy.” According to the Post, the research is a challenge to widespread predictions that AI will wipe out significant parts of the workforce. OpenAI boss Sam Altman said in July, “AI is for sure going to change a lot of jobs, totally take some jobs away, and create a bunch of new ones,” Yahoo Finance reports.
A dishevelled-looking Sean Penn was busted smoking during the Golden Globes ceremony. The glitzy bash was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday evening. One Battle After Another, the Paul Thomas Anderson movie in which Penn co-starred, swept up in terms of awards, winning best picture, director, screenplay, and supporting actress for Teyana Taylor. During the broadcast, viewers saw Penn, 65, engaging in his long-held habit as he sat beside co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. “This can’t be legal,” said Ben Fritz, entertainment industry reporter at the Wall Street Journal, on X. Fritz shared a photo of DiCaprio speaking to singer Jennifer Lopez as Penn puffed away on a cigarette beside them. Perhaps Penn was driven to smoke by the roasting he got from host Nikki Glaser during her opening monologue. “Everyone in this town is obsessed with looking younger. Meanwhile, Sean Penn is like, ‘What if I slowly morph into a sexy leather handbag?’” Glaser said as the A-lister wryly laughed. Penn is known for his smoking habit. In 2018, he lit up during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and also puffed through a press conference at the 2024 Marrakech International Film Festival.
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington said he was infuriated by a fan petition to remake the show’s finale with “competent writers.” The actor played one of the HBO juggernaut’s key protagonists, Jon Snow, until it wrapped in 2019 and saw firsthand what the cast, crew, and writers, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, put into making it from start to finish. The Industry star met his wife, Rose Leslie, shot to fame, and was part of 40 battle scenes—one of which took 55 consecutive days in front of the camera. Harington said he thinks it’s disrespectful that 1.8 million people signed the petition to redo the widely panned finale, which aired to 13.6 million people. He was in rehab when it did, meaning he only saw the blowback after he emerged. “That genuinely angered me,” Harington told The New York Times. “Like, how dare you? Sorry, that’s just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media.” The eagerly anticipated eighth season was criticized for errors like errant Starbucks cups, as well as character deaths and accusations of rushing.
A 24-year-old figure skater was named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic team a year after losing his parents in a plane crash. Maxim Naumov, son of the 1994 World Figure Skating pairs champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, is one of three men representing the U.S. at the upcoming Milan Winter Olympic Games. He is joined by Ilia Malinin and Andrew Torgashev. “We did it! God is good. Every day, year after year, we talked about the Olympics. It means so much in our family, and it’s what I’ve been thinking about since I’m five years old,” he said at the team announcement event in St. Louis on Sunday. “So I can’t say into words how much this means to me.” Just last week, Naumov broke down in tears after honoring his parents at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. He held up a photo of himself as a three-year-old boy flanked by his parents. “Sharing the vulnerability with the audience and me feeling their energy back has been something I remember for the rest of my life,” he told reporters. Naumov’s parents were among the figure skating players and coaches who died when an American Airlines flight collided with a U.S. Army helicopter outside Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025. The tragic crash claimed 67 lives.
The driver of a U-Haul truck that barreled into a crowd at an anti-Iranian regime rally in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon is in custody. Video from the scene near the federal building in Westwood shows protesters swarming the truck and breaking its windows before police removed a man from the vehicle and took him into custody, the Los Angeles Times reported. Some protesters tried to punch him during the fracas. One person was struck by the U-Haul truck and was treated by a rescue ambulance at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department told the Daily Beast. No significant injuries have been reported, and no one was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. The incident is under active investigation. L.A. Police Capt. Richard Gabaldon told the Times that authorities believe the incident began after an altercation within the crowd and that it was not politically motivated. The Times reported that the side of the U-Haul said, “NO SHAH. NO REGIME. USA: DON’T REPEAT 1953. NO MULLAH.” Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests against the Islamic Republic’s clerical regime and crippling economic conditions. The regime has governed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the Iranian Shah, who himself had been installed in 1953 after a CIA-backed coup overthrew a democratically elected prime minister.
Colombian singer-songwriter Yeison Jiménez died in a plane crash on his way to Medellín on Saturday. He was expected to perform at a concert that night. The aircraft went down shortly after takeoff and erupted in flames. All six people on board the plane, which included the pilot, co-pilot, and three members of Jiménez’s team, were killed. The other victims were identified as Captain Hernando Torres, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, Oscar Marin, Jefferson Osorio, and Weisman Mora. Jiménez was a prominent música artist known for songs like “Aventurero,” “Guaro (Remix),” and “Por Qué la Envidia.” He recently shared on a podcast that he had recurring dreams about dying in a plane crash. His stepdaughter Camila Jiménez paid tribute to him on social media after his death, saying: “I love you dad. You don’t know how much it hurts me to see your videos and for you not to be here.”