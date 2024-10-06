Trumplandsubvertical orientation badge

Elon Musk Unveils ‘Dark MAGA’ in Unhinged Donald Trump Rally Speech

MAGA 3.0

“As you can see, I'm not just MAGA. I'm dark MAGA,” said the billionaire Tesla CEO as he took to the stage beside Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania event.

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

Freelance writer

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk jumps on the rally stage.

Reuters/Brian Snyder

Billionaire Elon Musk joined GOP nominee Donald Trump on Saturday at his second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and promptly made reference to an alt-right conspiracy movement called “Dark MAGA.”

“As you can see, I’m not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA,” said the Tesla CEO, who donned a blacked out Make America Great Again Hat.

Dark MAGA began popping up on X somewhere around 2022, reported Newsweek. The movement calls for the return of Trump to the White House at all cost, and supporters often share black and blue images of Trump’s usual MAGA items to nod to its existence.

After Musk made the comment, #DarkMAGA started trending on X.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

