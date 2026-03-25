Billionaire Exec Busted Running Secret Instagram Account

Even billionaires need a place to park all their family selfies.

Bob Iger, the 75-year-old Disney executive who stepped down as CEO just last week, has been busted leading a secret double life on social media under a different name.

Iger goes by Max Stryker online, according to L.A. Material, which spotted photos of his wife kayaking and his family posing for a selfie at Madison Square Garden on his Threads account just before it was set to private.

The account is set to private with no profile photo. Max Stryker on Instagram

His Instagram account, which also goes by the handle @maxstryker, has been active for years. The 144-person followers list boasts of names like entertainment mogul David Geffen, venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, and Willow Bay, Iger’s wife of three decades and the dean of USC’s communications and journalism school.

Both accounts are set to private and do not have a profile photo. Several X accounts also bear the name Max Stryker, though they appear less likely to be run by Iger.

Iger and Willow Bay have been married for three decades. REUTERS

Last week, Stryker posted a video farewell marking Iger’s last day as Disney CEO, according to L.A. Material. It was captioned, “It has been a true privilege to have served as the CEO of Disney. Best, Bob.”

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iger passed the torch as Disney CEO to Josh D’Amaro, formerly the company’s head of parks, cruises, and consumer products, during a shareholder meeting last Wednesday. He will stay on as senior adviser to D’Amaro through the end of the year and remain on the Board of Directors.

Bob Iger stepped down as Disney CEO just last week. Hannah Mckay/REUTERS

“Thank you for the trust you placed in me, for the memories we created together, and for allowing me the honor of serving,” he said in a farewell message posted to his public Instagram account. “It has meant more to me than I can say.”

Iger retired in 2021 after leading Disney for 15 years. The following year, however, the board brought him back after ousting then-CEO Bob Chapek over massive financial losses.