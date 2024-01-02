Read it at New York Post
George Soros, the billionaire megadonor and frequent subject of right-wing conspiracy theories, was the victim of a “swatting” prank at his lavish Hamptons property this weekend. According to the New York Post, a caller falsely told police that Soros had shot his wife and was contemplating turning the gun on himself. When officials arrived, they searched the scene and determined that the allegations were not real. Over the holidays, Soros was pictured vacationing in Barbados.