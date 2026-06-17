Billionaire ‘Godfather’ of Tech, 50, Dies After Plane Splits in Two

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man has a fresh face in mind to succeed him. Tom Holland, 30, suggested in an interview with Esquire that 16-year-old Adolescence star Owen Cooper would make a great Spidey. “Owen Cooper would be awesome,” Holland, who stars as New York’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, told the magazine. “Obviously, he’s super talented and the talk of the town right now.” Holland, who recently confirmed his marriage to his onscreen girlfriend, Zendaya, added that another young actor could greatly benefit from donning Spidey’s mask. Cooper won a slew of awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for his role as the teenage murder suspect Jamie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence. Since then, he made his film debut as Young Heathcliff in 2026’s Wuthering Heights. Other than his fourth solo Spider-Man flick, Holland will star alongside Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey this year.
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- 1Marvel Star, 30, Reveals His Pick for the Next Spider-ManWITH GREAT POWER...The MCU Spidey thinks a rising teen actor should take the mantle of the web-slinger.
- 2‘Godfather’ of Tech, 50, Dies After Plane Splits in Two‘FILLED WITH JOY’Joshua Baer, a driving force in Austin’s tech ecosystem, died Tuesday.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 3Tennis Player Curses Out Camera in Bold Post-Match Interview‘KEEP IT CLEAN’Corentin Moutet said ‘f---’ seven times on camera after a victorious match-up.
- 4Olympic Runner, 39, Rushed to Hospital After CollapseSCAREHer current health status is unclear.
Shop with ScoutedThis Viral Veggie Chopper Is 46% Off Ahead of Prime DaySLICE ‘N DICEYou’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
- 5Steven Baldwin Reveals Absurd Reason He Was FiredFUNNY STORYStephen Baldwin says he was chided for being too funny to work alongside Jennifer Aniston.
- 6Donald Trump Is Doing Everything Possible to Destroy HimselfEND GAMESThe walls are finally closing in.
- 7Reality Star, 22, Vows to Expose ‘Shocking’ Truth of Show'HARDEST MOMENTS OF MY LIFE'His memoir is set to come out in the fall.
- 8Reality TV Star Sued Over Alleged $80 Million ScamTHAT’S RICHThe “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star is under investigation for an alleged “Ponzi-style scheme.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 9‘Buffy’ Star’s Cutting 11-Word Will Is RevealedFINAL WORDSThe will was handwritten prior to his passing.
- 10Child Star From ‘The Ring’ Has Died at 35GONE TOO SOONDaveigh Chase, 35, died a month after being hospitalized for malnutrition.
Billionaire ‘Godfather’ of Tech, 50, Dies After Plane Splits in Two
The tech world has lost one of its giants. Capital Factory CEO Joshua Baer died Tuesday night in a plane crash. Described as the “godfather” of Austin’s startup scene, Baer founded Capital Factory, a venture firm that backs Texas-based businesses. The private plane he was traveling in took off from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico and was bound for Austin when it crashed onto Texas State Highway Loop 20 in Laredo. The crash killed two people and injured four others. The identities of the other passengers have not yet been released, but Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department, said they were friends and family flying home from San José del Cabo. Capital Factory president Bryan Chambers called Baer, 50, “a brilliant partner and a dear friend.” The father of three, whose billionaire status was confirmed in a September 2025 Instagram post, also co-founded the Baer Family Foundation with his wife to support disadvantaged children. Tributes poured in from across the tech and business worlds, including from podcast host Jason Calacanis. “Joshua was a relentless supporter of founders and Austin, and was filled with joy,” Calacanis wrote on X.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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French tennis player Corentin Moutet swore multiple times in a post-match interview. The 27-year-old star had been asked what it was like to face a 142 mph second serve from his opponent, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, when he dropped an F-bomb to express his frustration. Currently ranked 36th in the world, the 10-year professional had just beaten Perricard in the round of 32 at Queen’s Club. “No f-bombs please,” the reporter said to his initial response. In bold fashion, however, Moutet playfully continued to disobey, saying, “F---, f---, f---.” Moutet was asked by the interviewer to “please keep it clean” and to talk about his first victory, to which he continued to say “f—” seven times total within approximately 25 seconds. Winning over $44,000 from his victory, Moutet might lose it all; he faces heavy fines for violating the tournament’s code of conduct, which can range anywhere from $25,000 to $250,000. While some fans found the exchange disrespectful, many seemed to find humor in it. “Even somebody with the tightest stick up their a-- is going to laugh at this,” a user commented on a post on X of the interview. “I got a good chuckle.”
Three-time Olympian Jenny Simpson was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency during a community track event in North Carolina. The 39-year-old was pacing a mile group Tuesday when she collapsed and was found to have no pulse. Bystanders administered CPR and used an external defibrillator before EMS arrived and took her to a local hospital in Raleigh. The bronze medalist was a special guest at the Pop Up Miles event, hosted by a group called Sir Walter Running, where runners meet weekly, when the emergency occurred. “We are incredibly grateful to the individuals who responded immediately, as well as EMS and the medical professionals who handled the situation with such care, urgency, and professionalism,” the Sir Walter Running Team wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Jenny is receiving excellent medical care, and our thoughts are with her and her family during this time.” Her current health status is unclear. Simpson won bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games in the 1,500-meter race. She has also performed highly at world championships, winning gold in the 1,500 in 2011 and silver in 2013 and 2017.
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Eating a beautiful ratatouille or potato gratin dish can be a real delight, but who wants to thin-slice all the veggies to make it? I love cooking and eating healthy, but the prep work—especially with dense vegetables—leaves my hands sore and makes it feel like it takes forever.
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Actor Stephen Baldwin, 60, was fired on set from a movie for being funnier than Jennifer Aniston… or so he claims. In an episode of his podcast One Bad Movie, Baldwin shares with TJ Miller the story of when he was fired from the movie The Object of My Affection, because a producer allegedly told Baldwin that he “can’t be funnier than Jennifer.” “I’ve never told this story before,” the actor said with laughter. In the film, Baldwin was supposed to play the role of Aniston’s overbearing boyfriend, Vince McBride, whom she ultimately leaves in the dust to raise a child with her gay best friend. The star of The Usual Suspects and Long Island native recalls feeling as though he was being asked to numb his personality and was “castrated comedically.” Baldwin was ultimately let go from the role, he said, after he tried to tone down his performance. The role was later given to John Pankow. The film has since developed a cult following and is regarded by Parade and InStyle as one of the best breakup movies.
Donald Trump’s end is going to happen. We’re seeing it now. Below the surface of his anger, threats, and bloviation, it’s all coming apart: national fury over the economy, the war, his grift, masked men in the streets, his defacing of Washington, D.C. And, of course, there are his terrible, ever-sinking poll numbers. DOWNFALL is a new series on HOWL on Substack. It will be a regular report on the aggression, incompetence, and self-destructiveness that is sinking Trump. This, of course, does not mean that Trump ceases to be dangerous. The more threatened he is, the more dangerous he becomes. If you’re a student of Trump absurdity—and who isn’t at this point—DOWNFALL is a running portrait of a kind of logic and behavior never before seen in American politics. It is, too, a literal death watch, as the 80-year-old, obese, sleepless, unfit man, consuming his mortal fast-food diet and overdose of aspirin, seems to do everything possible to kill himself. DOWNFALL is also about what terrible things Trump will do as fate closes in on him. He doesn’t retreat; he doesn’t course correct; he only doubles down. There is the public drama. DOWNFALL is the backstage account. I hope you’ll join me.
Don’t watch the collapse from the outside. Subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack for regular DOWNFALL updates, fueled by up-to-the-minute conversations with the people closest to Trump.
Collin Gosselin, the former child star of the TLC reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8, is releasing a memoir in which he promises to expose the real stories behind the camera. He said that writing his book, Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, forced him to “revisit some of the hardest moments of my life.” Jon & Kate Plus 8 aired on TLC for 10 years, from 2007 to 2017, following the couple and their eight children, turning into Kate Plus 8 after the couple’s divorce in 2009. The memoir is set to reveal shocking events from Collin’s life, including stories about “being held down, the basement cell where he was hidden for years, and the cocktail of powerful antipsychotics forced on an 11-year-old boy.” In an Instagram post announcing the release of the book, Collin writes that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to tell his side of the story and was worried people wouldn’t believe him, ”but there was so much [viewers of the show] never saw.” After the divorce, all of the children were in Kate’s custody until Jon was granted full custody of Collin in 2018. Collin has alleged that Kate abused him, while Kate has denied those claims and instead accused Collin of “physical violence” and “hate speech.”
Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Brendan Fitzpatrick is facing legal trouble over an alleged “Ponzi-style scheme.” The reality TV alum and his mining company, Carbonatik, were sued by Heavy Metal Capital Partners, which claims it lost around $80 million. The lawsuit alleges that Fitzpatrick and his company “engaged in a systematic scheme to obtain money from multiple victims through fraudulent misrepresentations, omissions, and deception.” Plaintiffs David Smith and Richard Sergeson of Heavy Metal Capital say they received a “fabricated” letter of intent stating that Fitzpatrick’s mining company had “hundreds of millions of dollars” in clean energy projects ready for “immediate production.” They allege this letter was used to secure a $500,000 investment from Heavy Metal Capital, with the promise of significant dividends for 20 years starting in July 2025. The plaintiffs claim these assertions were “plainly false.” Earlier this month, Carbonatik filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, arguing that HMC has not “suffered any injury-in-fact.” On July 4, Heavy Metal Capital filed a motion for extension to file a second amended complaint, which Carbonatik rebutted on June 15, stating the request should be denied. Fitzpatrick rose to fame on the E! reality series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, and married fellow reality TV star Morgan Stewart, with the couple’s wedding being featured in the 2016 series finale of the show. They divorced three years later, with Stewart going on to marry Dr Phil McGraw’s son, Jordan. Fitzpatrick married Canadian billionaire heiress Chloe de Serigny in 2022.
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
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Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon’s will contained only 11 words, handwritten by the actor who died earlier this year at age 54. TMZ reports that the note read: “My will. Sarah gets nothing kel gets everything. He can figure it out.” Sarah appears to refer to his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Marker, while Kel is a nickname for his twin brother, Kelton Schultz. Schultz is currently seeking to have a probate court validate the alleged will and, on May 25, petitioned to serve as the representative of his late brother’s estate based on the contents of the note. A hearing is set for July 16. Brendon’s death was announced by his family on March 20 via Instagram in a statement explaining that he had “passed in his sleep of natural causes.” In the statement, they described the star as “passionate, sensitive and endlessly driven to create.” Brendon had a history of heart problems, suffering a heart attack in 2022, at which time he learned he had a congenital heart defect. According to later findings, his cause of death was determined to be atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, along with acute pneumonia and his previous myocardial infarction as contributing factors. Brendon was best known for portraying Xander Harris during all seven seasons of Buffy.
Daveigh Chase, best known for playing the iconic horror villain in The Ring, has died at 35. The former child actress died on Tuesday from a case of meningitis and an infection in her blood, TMZ reported. Last month, Chase was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital due to malnutrition. Chase first rose to stardom as Samantha Darko in the 2001 film Donnie Darko, before providing the voice of Lilo in the film Lilo & Stitch a year later. She is perhaps best remembered as Samara Morgan, the child antagonist in the 2002 horror film, The Ring. Additional notable credits include voicing Chihiro Ogino in the American dubbed version of Spirited Away and a recurring role in HBO’s Big Love. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, started a GoFundMe shortly before her death. “After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA,” he wrote in the fundraiser’s description. Hernandez shared that the two found moments of “happiness and hope” together.