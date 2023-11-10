Another Billionaire Quits Alma Mater Over ‘Anti-Jewish’ Climate

Read it at Forbes
Billionaire Henry Swieca has quit the board of the Columbia University Business School in protest of what he described as “blatantly anti-Jewish student groups and professors allowed to operate with complete impunity.” Swieca, the investor son of Holocaust survivors, is the latest in a wave of big-dollar donors to slam their alma maters over the response to the Israel-Hamas war. Forbes reports that in his resignation letter, Swieca accused Columbia of “moral cowardice” and said it’s sending a message that Jews are unsafe on campus.