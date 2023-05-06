Hubert Neumann, Daughter in Battle Over Pricey Art Collection
RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS
Billionaire Hubert Neumann, an heir of mail-order cosmetics, is in a monstrous money battle with one of his daughters that previously landed the elderly man in jail. Neumann, 91, is a notorious artwork aficionado, with a collection spanning five decades including pieces from Picasso, Warhol, Matisse, and Basquiat. However, Neumann claimed his daughter, Belinda Donnelly, secretly got his ex-wife to change her will right before she died so that Donnelly could own 80 percent of the estate, leaving the final 20 percent to her two sisters. A spokesperson for Donnelly and her husband accused Neumann of being physically abusive towards his ex-wife as “just one element of his 40-plus years of fraud and criminality” and said Neumann “shoved” Donnelly’s husband, Jeffrey, after a heated discussion over the estate. Jeffrey Donnelly called the police, which led to Neumann’s arrest in 2018. Now, Neumann is afraid for the future of his art collection as his daughter and her husband “throw dirt” on his reputation. His youngest daughter, Melissa, said the saga was all too reminiscent of the TV show Succession, saying, “I had to stop watching it as it hit too close to home.”