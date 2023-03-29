Hedge Fund Billionaire Settles Divorce With Ex Who Claims He ‘Terrorized’ Her
BILLION-DOLLAR BUST-UP
Hedge fund billionaire Israel Englander has reportedly settled his divorce for a whopping $1 billion after his ex-wife filed, and then quickly removed, a scandalous suit claiming he “set out to terrorize” her and the woman she left him for. The suit, which was filed and removed last month, claimed Englander and his wife divorced due to Englander’s “repeated unfaithfulness,” but that he “became enraged” when she left him for Dominique Levy, a prominent art gallery owner. The suit claims Englander “intimidated and defrauded” his ex-wife, Caryl, into giving up billions of dollars in marital assets in the divorce, as well as having her and Levy followed and photographed and vowing to “destroy” Levy’s business. A lawyer for Caryl confirmed to Page Six that the two had settled the divorce but declined to comment further. The settlement would be only a fraction of Englander's estimated $11.3 billion personal wealth.