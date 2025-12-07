Billionaire Jamie Dimon Smacks Down Trump Goon: ‘Grow Up’

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase has taken the head of Donald Trump’s media company to task for claiming the lender “debanked” the firm under political pressure from the Joe Biden administration.

“People have to grow up here, okay, and stop making up things,” Jamie Dimon told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

“We do not debank people for religious or political affiliations,” he went on. “We’ve debanked people who are Democrats, we’ve debanked people who are Republicans, we’ve debanked religious folks, and never for that reason.”

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes has claimed JPMorgan Chase "debanked" the firm under political pressure from the Biden administration. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty

Dimon was responding to comments from Devin Nunes—a former congressman now serving as chair of Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board and CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social—on the same show last month.

Speaking with Bartiromo, Nunes addressed a new investigation by the Florida Attorney General’s Office into allegations JPMorgan “coordinated” with the Biden Justice Department to supply sensitive banking records to prosecutors, and to close Trump Media’s accounts at the bank.

The Florida AG's probe of JPMorgan Chase comes after the Justice Department's prosecutions of two of Trump's most prominent critics hit simulataneous dead ends. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“We just became a public company in 2024, and we were nowhere around in 2021 on January 6th,” Nunes told Fox. “So why would Trump Media be subpoenaed at that time during this investigation? It doesn’t make any sense.”

“We need to know why that happened,” he went on. “After discussing this with them for several months, going back and forth, it looked political at the time, but now we know that they were under subpoenas that they didn’t tell us about as they were cooperating with the Biden Department of Justice.”

Dimon framed himself as a longstanding opponent of debanking in his subsequent interview on the show. “I don’t like debanking people. We live under very strict rules and requirements,” he said. “To protect the country, we have to report things to the government, we are required to report things to the government. I can’t even tell you when we do that, because we can’t do that either.”