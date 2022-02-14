Billionaire Jared Isaacman Will Drop Huge Cash for Private Spacewalk
Joyride
The payments entrepreneur who flew into orbit last year aboard a SpaceX rocket is apparently hankering for more space fun. According to The Washington Post, billionaire Jared Isaacman has struck a deal for another three missions with the rocket company, which was founded by Elon Musk. One of those missions includes tentative plans for a spacewalk, a dangerous undertaking that would represent a landmark achievement for private space travel—and that may raise eyebrows over a new level of risk taken on by what are effectively space tourists. According to the Post, the billionaire declined to comment on what the upcoming missions will cost, though it noted that “the figure could easily be several hundred million dollars.” Isaacman told the outlet that NASA has laid the foundation for space exploration, but that there is now “a ton of private money that’s trying to deliver on the dream that SpaceX has.”