Billionaire Jeff Bezos Demands Fortune From Wife’s Brother in Legal Battle
RICH GET RICHER
Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, are demanding $190,000 in legal fees in their ongoing court battle with Sanchez’s estranged brother, Michael Sanchez, who had sued Bezos for defamation. The newly married couple and their legal team filed a motion asking Michael to cough up the exorbitant sum after doling out up to $55 million for their three-day wedding in Venice, which included a party on a super-yacht. The lawsuit stems from reporting on Bezos’ split from his wife of more than two decades. At the time of the split, Bezos was already seeing Sanchez, who was also still married, albeit separated. After the National Enquirer threatened to publish nude photos of Bezos, Bezos got the upper hand by publishing descriptions of the images himself on Medium. While Michael denied leaking “below-the-belt selfies,” The New York Times reported that he had signed a nondisclosure agreement about Bezos and Sanchez’s alleged affair. In February 2020, Michael sued Bezos for defamation, calling the couple “liars and cheaters.” A judge ruled against the claim, but Bezos and Michael have continued to spar in legal filings, leading to Bezos’ most recent request.