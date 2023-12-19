Read it at Pioneer Press
A mysterious controversy has engrossed Duluth, Minnesota, as local media outlets raise questions about why a member of the billionaire Cargill dynasty bought and razed seven homes. The houses were purchased “well above market value,” according to the Pioneer Press, but when a reporter reached Kathy Cargill for comment, she allegedly provided limited answers and “threatened legal action if anything ended up in the newspaper.” Some locals said they were worried about how the demolition might affect property taxes and what the Cargill crew might build on the sites.