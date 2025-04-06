Politics

Billionaire MAGA Convert Pleads for ‘Pause’ on Tariffs

THE QUALITY OF MERCY

“The risk of not doing so is that the massive increase in uncertainty drives the economy into a recession, potentially a severe one,” hedge fund manager Bill Ackman wrote on X.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Bill Ackman
Bryan Bedder/Getty

A former Democratic Party donor turned MAGA supporter pleaded with President Donald Trump to suspend his devastating new tariffs.

“The risk of not doing so is that the massive increase in uncertainty drives the economy into a recession, potentially a severe one,” hedge fund manager and GOP newbie Bill Ackman wrote in an X post late Saturday night.

Ackman said Trump’s “phone has been ringing off the hook” with calls from panicking business leaders and investors since “Liberation Day,” when the president introduced sweeping new levies against international trade partners.

Bill Ackman speaks at The 2024 Pershing Square Foundation Prize Dinner.

He went on to say that he would “not be surprised to wake up on Monday” to discover Trump had postponed the new measures to give “companies large and small the time to prepare for changes in their supply chains.”

“One thing is for sure: Monday will be one of the more interesting days in our country’s economic history,” he added.

Ackman is not the only longtime Democrat turned Trump supporter to have blinked in the face of punitive tariffs that have plunged the economy into chaos, wiping trillions of dollars off the global stock market overnight.

In an unprecedented development, Trump’s top campaign donor turned government efficiency czar, Elon Musk, has also hit out against the measures.

During a videoconference with the Italian far-right League party on Saturday, the Tesla CEO called for Europe and the United States to move toward “a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free-trade zone.”

He said he hopes for “a very close partnership” between the U.S. and the European Union and “more freedom of people to move between Europe and North America.” This puts him at odds with White House trade advisor Peter Navarro.

Earlier on Saturday, Musk launched a massive broadside against Navarro on X, ripping into the trade guru for holding a PhD from Harvard (a big no-no in Musk’s book) and accusing him of being more ego than brains.

Navarro, for his part, has denied any rift with the DOGE chief while also dismissing Musk’s criticism as a product of concern for Tesla.

“He’s simply protecting his own interests as any business person would do,” the trade advisor said in a Sunday interview with Fox. “We’re more concerned about Detroit building Cadillacs with American engines, and that’s what this is all about.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

