Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He’s Interested in Purchasing Fox News and X
RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS
Mark Cuban, a billionaire and investor on reality television show Shark Tank, says he would be interested in purchasing both Fox News and X—with some caveats. Cuban expressed his interest in an interview with Wired, after writer Lauren Goode asked him about the boomer generation, or, as he calls it, the “Fox News” generation. “You buy Fox News,” Cuban said when asked how the generation could be fixed. “If I had enough money to do it, which I don’t, I’d buy it in a heartbeat.” He posits that it would take between $15 and $20 billion to turn the network around, and he simply doesn’t have the cash. The billionaire also expressed interest in purchasing X, formerly Twitter—but said it was a pipe dream because Elon Musk would never sell it. Not to mention, there’s also a bit of an ongoing feud between the two. Cuban has been critical of Musk and accused him of controlling algorithms to push agendas in a Daily Show interview with John Stewart last month. In response, Musk called out Cuban and said X’s algorithm was “open source.”