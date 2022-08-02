Billionaire Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Suspended for Tampering
FUMBLE
The NFL fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross $1.5 million and suspended him through Oct. 17 following a six-month inquiry into alleged violations of “the integrity of the game.” The Dolphins will also forfeit two draft picks. The league’s investigation centered on whether former coach Brian Flores was instructed to intentionally lose games “to improve the club’s draft position”—known as “tanking”—and whether Dolphins officials committed “tampering” by having impermissible communications with Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. The team was absolved of the former but found in violation of the latter, and to an “unprecedented” degree, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The independent investigation cleared our organization on any issues related to tanking and all of Brian Flores’ other allegations. As I have said all along, these allegations were false, malicious and defamatory, and this issue is now put to rest,” Ross said in a statement. “With regards to tampering, I strongly disagree with the conclusions and the punishment. However, I will accept the outcome.”