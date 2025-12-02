Billionaire Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, have committed to pumping billions to fund the so-called “Trump accounts” of 25 million American kids.

The massive gift will supplement legislation passed this summer mandating deposits of $1,000 into tax-deferred accounts for American babies born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.

The Dells have committed to providing $6.25 billion, enough to fund accounts for every child under 10 who does not qualify for the $1,000 federal benefit. Those who are eligible for the Dells’ gift will receive $250 in “seed money” that their loved ones can add to over the years.

Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, live in Austin, Texas. Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

If money is left over, the Dells say they will invest in the accounts of older children, too.

Initially proposed as “Invest America accounts,” their creation was approved as part of the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill” this summer.

Republican lawmakers renamed the accounts in the final version of the bill to champion Trump. Business leaders have not been thrilled with the swap, hoping to revert the name to the politically neutral “530A” accounts instead.

Still, the president has repeatedly claimed credit for the initiative, which Democrats have accused of being a backdoor way to privatize Social Security. The White House has said the measure would not have been approved without Trump.

President Trump’s Treasury Secretary is saying the quiet part out loud:



“In a way, it is a backdoor for privatizing Social Security.” – Scott Bessent



That means gutting the promise our seniors earned and dismantling Social Security as we know it. pic.twitter.com/pZNtm7hBOl — Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) July 30, 2025

White House Spokesperson Kush Desai said last month, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but the fact remains: Only President Trump could’ve secured this historic win to help the next generation of Americans build wealth and achieve prosperity.”

Trump, 79, will host Michael Dell, 60, at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate his donation, which The New York Times described as “one of the largest philanthropic gifts ever to go directly to Americans.”

“TWO GREAT PEOPLE,” Trump posted of the Dells on Truth Social, along with a link to a Newsmax article about the gift. “I LOVE DELL!!! President DJT.”

Dell, a longtime Republican donor who gave $250,000 to the Republican National Committee in 2000, says the “Trump accounts” are a bipartisan effort.

$6.25 billion. 25 million children. $250 each.



Susan and I believe the smartest investment we can make is in children. That’s why we’re so excited to contribute $6.25 billion from our charitable funds to help 25 million children start building a strong financial foundation… pic.twitter.com/4Bcv3RKp0q — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) December 2, 2025

“If you look at what we’re doing, I don’t think this is in any way a partisan activity,” Dell told the Times. “It’s certainly not intended to be.”

Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies, and Susan, his wife of 36 years, did not refer to the accounts by their new Trumpy name in a news release, an announcement video, or in their interview with the Times.

“We’ve always made our focus to getting the support as close to families as possible, and Invest America continues that work,” Susan said. “This is a slightly different way of doing this, but the opportunity now is to do something really major and really touch 25 million children that will really benefit from this in a huge way.”

Dell CEO @MichaelDell delivers remarks at an Invest America Roundtable at the White House: "We see the Invest America Act, and the establishment of these Trump Accounts as a simple, yet powerful way to transform lives." pic.twitter.com/AL7w29Tatu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 9, 2025

Dell did, however, refer to the accounts with the Trump name in a June roundtable with the president.