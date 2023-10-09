Billionaire Nelson Peltz Is Plotting Another War Against Disney

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The ceasefire is off. Earlier this year, ultra-aggressive investor Nelson Peltz had ignited a war against Disney and its CEO Bob Iger, demanding that the company rein in expenses and modify executive compensation. The battle cooled after Disney made some changes, but with the stock still sliding, Peltz apparently isn't happy, and he has reportedly acquired a larger stake in the business. According to The Wall Street Journal, his firm is likely to seek multiple seats on the board, a request sure to rattle Iger.