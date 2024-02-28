Billionaire Newsom Donor Benefits From Weird Minimum Wage Exemption: Report
SAVING DOUGH
California Gov. Gavin Newsom allegedly pushed for a curious exemption to the state’s new minimum wage law that just so happens to benefit one of the Democrat’s donors, according to a report. Fast food workers will see the minimum wage rise to $20 an hour up from $16 under the new legislation—dubbed the FAST Act—but chains that bake bread and sell it as a standalone item are exempt from the rise. Among the main beneficiaries of the bakery exemption—which had perplexed observers—is Greg Flynn, a billionaire Newsom donor whose California holdings include Panera Bread locations, Bloomberg reports. The outlet cited sources familiar with the matter as saying Newsom had personally pushed for the exemption. His office told Bloomberg the wage law was the “result of countless hours of negotiations with dozens of stakeholders over two years,” while Flynn said he hadn’t played a role crafting the bakery exemption.