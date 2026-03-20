Billionaire NFL Owner, 70, Appears to Debut 38-Year-Old Girlfriend

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis appears to be dating a new girlfriend who is nearly half his age.

His new love, Dr. Alexandria Lightning, 38, posted a photo of herself and Davis, 70, cozied up and enjoying a dinner in the Vegas suburbs.

“What a wonderful birthday celebration this year. And my first one as a mother,” Lightning wrote in the photo caption.

The 38-year-old doctor debuted her new man on Instagram. @alexandria_lightening/Instagram

In the same post, she shared a photo of her newborn son, who was born last month, according to her Instagram. The father of the baby has not been named.

Lightening has a newborn son. @alexandria_lightening/Instagram

Lightning owns a hormone therapy business and calls herself “an advocate for holistic wellness” on her LinkedIn. She appears to originally be from Indiana.

Davis, worth approximately $3.3 billion, has never been married. He has previously been rumored to have been in relationships with women much younger than he is.

Davis, a longtime bachelor, has previously been seen with younger women. Kirby Lee/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL owner had previously been seen with Hayden Hopkins, a former Cirque du Soleil dancer, on several occasions.

She was seen sitting with Davis in box seats during a Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers in December 2022.

Hopkins is sitting in the owner's box at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. @haydenhopkins/Instagram

She later had a child, but denied reports that the baby was related to Davis.

“Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue,” she posted on X.

She further explained, “I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since. I was just a guest sitting in the owner’s box with other friends.”

Davis inherited the team from his father, Al Davis, in 2011. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Davis inherited the Raiders franchise from his father, Al Davis, upon his father’s death in 2011. His father was the principal owner of the team since 1972.

He moved the team from Oakland, California to Las Vegas in 2017, in what was seen as a controversial move at the time.