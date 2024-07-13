Billionaire Pals Reid Hoffman and Peter Thiel in Public Feud: Report
‘IT WAS A THING’
Billionaire Paypal alumn Reid Hoffman and Peter Thiel reportedly had a public falling out at a luxe conference for tech entrepreneurs, media chiefs and other notable names, Dylan Buyers reported in Puck News. The pair argued in plain view of other attendees at the Allen & Company Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, over their respective presidential favorites, Buyers noted. Thiel, a supporter of Trump, and Hoffman, a Biden-backer, have co-existed on opposites ends of the political spectrum for years now, but during a Wednesday panel with Hoffman, Andrew Ross Sorkin and Alex Karp, Hoffman told the panel he doesn’t talk to Thiel anymore because of his support for Trump. Hoffman reportedly called Thiel’s support of Trump “a moral issue.” This prompted Thiel, who was in the audience, to stand up and defend himself, adding that he was always open to talk to Hoffman. Thiel continued, thanking Hoffman for sending him a deck of “Trumped Up Cards,” a satirical card game created by Hoffman during the 2016 election. Hoffman replied, “I sent you the first deck, Peter.” Then Thiel got “aggressively and condescendingly glib,” according to one attendee who spoke to Puck. Thiel sarcastically thanked Hoffman for funding various lawsuits against Trump which turned him into a “martyr.” “Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr,” Hoffman replied. The back-and-forth was reportedly the gossip of the event. “It was a thing,” one source told Buyers. “It was so intense and so incredibly weird—and just sad.”