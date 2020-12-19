Billionaire’s Son Killed Crashing Car Into Storefront
‘TERRIBLE PAIN’
The son of billionaire hedge fund honcho Ray Dalio was killed this week when his Audi crashed into a Verizon store in Connecticut and burst into flames. Authorities are still trying to figure out why Devon Dalio crossed over a parking strip, mounted the curb, and smashed through the doors at the Riverside Commons shopping center. Dalio ran a private equity firm specializing in health care, according to Greenwich Time. His father, considered the wealthiest man in Connecticut, tweeted that the family was in mourning. “We know that the terrible pain we are feeling has been and continues to be felt by so many others so our sympathies go out to them,” he said. “May God be with you and may you cherish your blessings, especially at this time of year.”