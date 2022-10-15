CHEAT SHEET
Billionaire Republican Donor Peter Thiel Wants a Maltese Passport
Billionaire Republican donor Peter Thiel is pursuing citizenship in Malta, according to a report by The New York Times. Thiel, 55, who Forbes says is worth $4.2 billion and who has spent more than $30 million on ring-wing congressional candidates in next month’s midterm elections, is said to be looking to acquire a Maltese passport. Thiel was born in Germany and holds U.S. and New Zealand passports already. The paper reported that Thiel’s nominal Maltese residence is listed as a rental on Airbnb despite local laws prohibiting would-be citizens from renting out their official residences while applying for a passport. Thiel declined to comment on the report, the Times said.