CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Billionaire Robert Brockman Dies While Awaiting Tax Evasion Trial
R.I.P.
Read it at Bloomberg
Robert Brockman, the multi-billionaire recently indicted in the largest-ever tax evasion case against an individual in the U.S., died Friday at age 81. The businessman, who founded the prominent software company Reynolds & Reynolds, suffered from Parkinson’s disease and dementia. His lawyers had argued his condition made him unfit to stand trail, but a court ruled otherwise, setting his trail date for February of next year. His attorney, Kathy Keneally, railed against that decision Saturday, saying the government had “wasted time and resources indicting a man who had progressive dementia and was terminally ill.” Brockman leaves behind a wife, son, brother, two grandchildren, and an estimated $4.7 billion fortune.