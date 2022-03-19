Billionaire Facing Record Tax Fraud Case: The IRS Is Being Mean
WAAAH
It’s not fair, lawyers for the billionaire Robert Brockman told a district court in Texas this week, as their client faces the largest tax fraud case in American history. In a new legal filing, the attorneys declared it “unreasonable” that Brockman’s retirement pay is being automatically routed to the government and that a lien on his former residence is preventing his wife from selling the property. Brockman, accused of a “decades-long scheme” to hide $2 billion in income from the IRS, offered to place $1.45 billion into an account or accounts in the U.S. to be used for future tax liabilities, if the government agreed to ease some of the restrictions he is facing in exchange. His attorneys have separately been arguing that Brockman, 80, is not competent to participate in a criminal trial because of worsening dementia.