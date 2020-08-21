Billionaire Robert Smith Reportedly Under Investigation for Potential Tax Crimes
UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
Robert Smith, the billionaire tech investor who made headlines last year after pledging to pay off the student debt of the entire 2019 class at Morehouse College, is reportedly under investigation for potential tax crimes, Bloomberg reported Friday. Sources told the outlet the Justice Department and IRS have been investigating Smith, the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partner, for the past four years. Authorities are said to be examining whether Smith owes taxes on $200 million in assets that were moved through offshore entities. According to Bloomberg, a factor in the probe is whether Smith was a beneficiary of these Caribbean entities that received proceeds from Vista Equity Partner's private-equity fund. Smith has not been yet been charged with a crime.