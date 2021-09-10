CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Billionaire Lists $115 Million Hamptons Estate Amid Frenzied Sell-Off
Spare some change?
Read it at Dirt
A month after news broke that Princeton revoked his naming rights to a dorm, the billionaire Ron Perelman has listed his Hamptons mega-estate for $115 million. Located on Lily Pond Lane, the mansion spans 10 bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms across more than 11,000 square feet. According to the real-estate publication Dirt, which first reported the news, Perelman had acquired the property for $3.75 million in 1994. The listing comes amid a larger sell-off for Perelman. His $60 million New York City townhouse is already up for sale, and over the past 18 months he's offloaded hundreds of millions of dollars in other assets. Perelman has denied that the deals were made under duress.