Billionaire Pays $60M for Jeffrey Epstein’s Islands
NOT ENOUGH SAGE
A pair of islands once owned by Jeffrey Epstein—the site of some of his most heinous alleged crimes—have finally been sold, Forbes reported on Wednesday. The buyer is private equity billionaire Stephen Deckoff, who told the outlet he plans to build a 25-room luxury resort on the site. “I’ve been proud to call the U.S. Virgin Islands home for more than a decade and am tremendously pleased to be able to bring the area a world-class destination benefitting its natural grace and beauty,” he said. Epstein’s estate had previously sought $125 million for the islands. Forbes noted that half of the $60 million sale price will go to the U.S. Virgin Islands and will be “put into a trust to provide counseling and other services for victims of sexual abuse.”