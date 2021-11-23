Billionaire Steve Wynn Sex Harassment Lawsuit Gets New Life
A lawsuit against companies previously associated with the billionaire Steve Wynn will move forward, following a decision released Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The suit, filed in 2019 by nine anonymous woman who worked at a resort run by Wynn Las Vegas, alleged that the employees suffered “individualized acts of sexual harassment and personal degradation by Steve Wynn” and that his companies failed to protect them. The billionaire departed as CEO of Wynn Resorts in 2018 following sexual misconduct allegations, which he denied. Last year, a district court threw out the Jane Doe lawsuit in part for being overly vague. The Court of Appeals court found that some of the issues with the case were resolvable and sent it back for reconsideration.