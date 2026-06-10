Billionaire Summer Retreat Guest List Is Revealed
Plenty of big names in media, politics, and business are expected to attend the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Idaho next month. Those on the guest list, Variety reported, include Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, David Ellison, Bari Weiss, Tim Cook, and Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. Also believed to make an appearance are CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Fox News anchor Bret Baier, and CBS’ Gayle King, as well as leaders in the artificial intelligence space, like OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is also on the guest list for the week-long conference, which some refer to as a summer camp for billionaires. The conference has taken place each year since 1983. Its namesake is Herbert Allen Jr., the CEO of Allen & Company, a private investment firm based in New York and London. Those who have attended past conferences but are not expected to do so this year are former media executive Shari Redstone, the daughter of former CBS Corporation Chairman Sumner Redstone, and Warren Buffet. In prior years, reported agreements were made at the conference to merge Disney and ABC News, and for Bezos to buy The Washington Post.