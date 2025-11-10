Billionaire Tech Bros Secretly Trying to Make Genetically Engineered Babies

A tech bro coalition is exploring ways to genetically engineer embryos to stave off hereditary diseases, despite the practice being banned in the U.S.

Silicon Valley heavyweights Sam Altman of OpenAI and Coinbase founder Brian Armstrong are among the notable names investing in a mysterious startup called Preventive. It claims to have secured $30 million in investments to delve deeper into the complex world of embryo engineering.

Genetically engineering humans by tinkering with the genes in embryos is banned in the U.S., as well as in a range of other countries around the world—but not all of them.

The claims come according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. It cites a source claiming that a couple with a genetic disease has been identified for the research.

Preventive CEO Lucas Harrington says this is “completely false.”

The MIT Technology Review reports that Preventive’s work would mean DNA could be “modified by correcting harmful mutations or installing beneficial genes. The goal would be to prevent disease.”

The Journal’s report also claims to have seen correspondence stating Preventive is exploring countries that would be hospitable towards its research. The Journal reports that one of the countries being looked into is the United Arab Emirates.

Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin are understood to have invested in the start-up. Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

Manipulating DNA at the embryonic stage is controversial and raises a lengthy list of ethical considerations.

There is also concern that the technology could be used for eugenics.

Little about Preventive is public-facing. Its website is minimal, with little more than some slick text and an email address.

Preventive works to push the boundaries of fertility in a variety of ways, according to the Journal, and has pulled in interest from a wide array of Silicon Valley names.

Brian Armstrong posted his support for the startup on X. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Its overall aim, it claims, is to make children immune to disease and impervious to illness.

“Our mission is to determine whether the newest generation of gene editing technologies can be used safely and responsibly to correct devastating genetic conditions for future children,” Preventive says on the site. “If proven to be safe, we believe preventive gene editing could be one of the most important health technologies of the century.”

Harrington said that the research being carried out now is not about the birth of a genetically-modified baby, but instead researching to prove that the experimentation is safe.

“We are committed to transparency in our research and will publish our findings, whether positive or negative, before considering any potential clinical trials,” he said.

On November 6, billionaire Armstrong wrote on X, “Excited to be an investor in Preventive!

“More than 300 million people globally live with genetic disease. Foundational research should be done to determine if safe and effective therapies can be developed to cure these diseases at birth. It is far easier to correct a smaller number of cells before disease progression occurs, such as in an embryo.”

Altman’s husband, Oliver Mulherin, is reportedly driving their involvement in the start-up. Explaining his justification for doing so, he said in a statement, “I chose to invest in Preventive because I care about research that helps people avoid disease,” Mulherin said. “Sam is supportive, as he is with all of my work, and of the cause.”