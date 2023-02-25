Billionaire Thomas H. Lee Left No Suicide Note

CHEAT SHEET
Billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee left no note when he apparently shot himself to death in his Manhattan office earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reports. Investigators are still trying to determine what led the private equity pioneer and philanthropist to take his own life. Lee was best known for selling Snapple to Quaker Oats for $1.7 billion, 32 times what he bought it for just two years earlier.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.