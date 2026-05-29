Billionaire Trump Ally Flees to Argentina—Just Like the Nazis

Trumpy tech billionaire Peter Thiel has fled the U.S. for Argentina, citing concerns about the direction of the country under the president he helped put in office.

The New York Times reported that Thiel has been living lavishly in Argentina, the infamous haven for Nazis fleeing Europe to escape trial for their crimes against humanity.

In the past two months, while President Donald Trump’s war has raged in Iran, Thiel has met with Argentine President Javier Milei, an ally of Trump, and purchased a $12 million mansion in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Buenos Aires.

Thiel has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump. Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge U

The Times reported that Thiel is considering making Argentina his “Plan B,” if things go awry in the U.S. under Trump. Sources close to Thiel told the Times that he is particularly concerned about a nuclear war and artificial intelligence taking over.

He’s also reportedly concerned about a potential billionaire tax in California, which is being put up for a vote to residents this November. If passed, it would impact around 200 Californians by imposing a one-time levy on five percent of their wealth.

These factors have reportedly made Thiel so concerned about the direction the U.S. is going that he has relocated his family to Argentina, and his children are enrolled in a local school.

After speaking at the RNC in 2016, ten years later, Thiel has fled the country. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Argentine government has even offered him permanent residence, or potentially citizenship, the Times reported, although Milei’s office denied that such an offer is on the table.

Still, Thiel, a supporter of the Trump administration’s hardline anti-immigration policies, is no stranger to racking up residences abroad. He was born in Germany, was raised in the U.S., and has become a citizen of New Zealand. In 2022, he also tried to obtain a Maltese passport.

Argentina’s government is separately working to establish a “golden passport” program that would allow those making large investments in the country to get citizenship.

Thiel seen arriving for a meeting with Argentina's President Javier Milei at the presidential palace. Matias Baglietto/REUTERS

Despite his apparent concerns about the direction the U.S. is going, Thiel is a longtime supporter of Trump, speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention and giving $1.25 million to his first presidential campaign.

The right-wing billionaire is also good friends with Vice President JD Vance, having heavily funded his early political career.

During Trump’s second term, Thiel’s Palantir has also secured lucrative government contracts.

A representative for Thiel did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Thiel and other tech bros have cozied up to Trump during his second administration. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

His move overseas has been met with concern by many, as moves by billionaires are sometimes seen as warning signs of global issues to come

“Chilling to read in the N.Y. Times article about Peter Thiel now living in Argentina that in the event of a nuclear war that devastates all of North America, Argentina ‘would hardly be affected at all,’” Joyce Carole Oates wrote online. “Presumably the major reason that this far-right billionaire has left the US to live in Argentina.”

In a social media post Pedro Gonzalez wrote on X, “Peter Thiel is cooking up a plan B for fleeing the United States and hunkering down in Argentina, which I hope is an indicator of how bad he thinks it’s going to get for the new right and how dramatically JD Vance has failed as a viable political vehicle for Thiel’s agenda.”

Anti-Nazi protests seen in Buenos Aires in 1987. Enrique Shore/REUTERS

Argentina’s history as a Nazi haven post WWII has also come under scrutiny.

Thousands of Nazi officers fled Europe, including the movement’s architects and high-ranking party members, settling in South America, and particularly in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

Some Nazi party members who escaped to Argentina include Adolf Eichmann, at one point known as the “world’s most wanted Nazi,” and the architect behind Hitler’s “Final Solution” to exterminate the Jews from Europe, Josef Mengele, the doctor nicknamed the Angel of Death, who conducted macabre experiments among the prisoners at the Auschwitz death camp and even on his own children, and Walter Rauff, who is said to be responsible for the killings of 100,000 people.