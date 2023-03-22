Read it at Bild
Billionaire Wolfgang Porsche, a member of the Austrian-German auto dynasty, is reportedly divorcing his wife over her “dementia-like illness.” According to sources cited by the German tabloid Bild, the illness took hold two years ago and has impacted Claudia Porsche’s personality, making living together “impossible.” Bild further reported that 79-year-old Wolgang has been spending more time with his good friend Inaara Aga Khan, a former princess. Claudia Porsche is being tended to by a team of four caregivers, the outlet reported.