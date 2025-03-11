Cheat Sheet
Billionaires at Trump’s Inauguration Lose $209 Billion in Just a Few Weeks

TURNING RED
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 03.11.25 9:13AM EDT 
Published 03.11.25 7:54AM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Getty Images

Things are not going great for five of the billionaire guests of President Donald Trump at his inauguration. Technology company honchos Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, as well as Google co-founder Sergey Brin and luxury goods conglomerate boss Bernard Arnault have collectively lost $209 billion in wealth since then, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Share prices of the companies they run or own initially did well after the election, but things have taken a turn for the worse in the economy since his inauguration, as Trump followed through on his threats to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, imposed mass layoffs of government employees, and sided with Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. Musk’s overall wealth is down $148 billion after Tesla sales tanked, with Bezos down $29 billion and Brin losing $22 billion of his wealth in line with declines in Amazon and Alphabet’s shares, respectively. Meta CEO Zuckerberg’s wealth is down $5 billion, as is that of Arnault, CEO of Louis Vuitton and Dior owner LVMH, which has been affected by potential tariffs on European luxury goods.

Read it at Bloomberg

2
American Airlines Passenger Accused of Assault Referenced Trump to FBI
MID-AIR MELTDOWN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.11.25 7:28AM EDT 
An American Airlines Airbus A321-231 aircraft approaches San Diego International Airport for a landing from Dallas on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A Texas man arrested after a violent mid-air rampage on an American Airlines flight said he wanted to fly to Washington, D.C., to speak with President Donald Trump. Asterius Rulamka was flying from Wichita to Washington Reagan National Airport, the same American Airlines route as the jet involved in a deadly mid-air collision on Jan. 29, on March 5 when he told a flight attendant he was going “to f--- him up upon landing,” CBS News reported. Passengers began filming the incident, an FBI affidavit said. Rulamka is alleged to have approached one man who was filming and punched him several times. He allegedly tried to attack a second passenger who injured himself when dodging Rulamka. Three passengers and the flight attendants were able to restrain him after he “started running up and down the cabin” following the alleged assaults on American Eagle flight 5574. “Upon the flight’s arrival, the defendant [said] that he had come to D.C. to speak to President Trump,” the affidavit stated. “When asked why he wanted to speak to the President, he stated that he was ‘mad.’” Rulamka, who now faces a federal assault charge, is also the subject of a pending investigation into an alleged immigration violation in 2014.

Read it at CBS News

Partner update

Sleep Apnea Is No Match for This Brand’s Personalized and Solutions-Oriented Approach
SNOOZE CONTROL
AD BY cpap.com
Published 03.10.25 12:00AM EDT 
The ResMed AirSense 11 CPAP Machine on a nightstand in a lit bedroom.
cpap.com

Sleep Week (3/9-3/15) is a time to focus on getting better sleep for better health, but sleep apnea—a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, often due to airway obstruction—can stand in the way. This diagnosis can feel overwhelming, making you believe that a good night’s sleep is completely out of reach. cpap.com makes sleep apnea understandable and manageable, and has been helping people find the right CPAP machines for over 25 years. The brand offers top-of-the-line CPAP products and award-winning CPAP Guides—available 24/7 via SMS, live chat, and phone—giving expert support with the warmth and care of a grandma.

If your doctor determines that you need a CPAP machine, the AirSense 11 from ResMed is an excellent choice. This beginner-friendly machine is sleek, compact, and quiet (about as loud as a library). When you’re trying to doze off, the AirSense 11 will start at a lower pressure to ease transition into sleep, then gradually increase to your prescribed setting. It will continuously monitor breathing patterns over night and automatically adjust the delivered pressure to maintain an open, obstruction-free airway. It’s made even more powerful when paired with the myAir app which tracks your sleep therapy, monitors your progress, and provides helpful videos and guides.

ResMed AirSense 11 CPAP Machine
Buy At cpap.com$1004

Free Shipping

The AirSense 11 works with all standard CPAP masks, but getting a recommended mask unlocks the most features and benefits.

ResMed AirFit P10 Nasal Pillow CPAP Mask
Buy At cpap.com$80

Free Shipping

ResMed AirFit F20 Full Face CPAP Mask
Buy At cpap.com$124

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Musk Calls Out Social Security and Medicare as ‘Big One’ DOGE Is Targeting for Cuts
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 03.10.25 11:42PM EDT 
Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Elon Musk arrives with U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 9, 2025.
Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Elon Musk arrives with U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 9, 2025. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Elon Musk highlighted “entitlements spending”—which includes Social Security and Medicare—as one of his prime targets for massive cuts in an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday. “Most of the federal spending is entitlements,” Musk told Fox’s Larry Kudlow on Monday. “So that’s like the big one to eliminate.” Musk, in an earlier interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, described Social Security as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.” The comments are in direct contrast to President Donald Trump’s assertions that such entitlements would not be cut. “I’m not going to touch Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid,” Trump said Sunday on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “Now, we’re going to get fraud out of there. We’re going to get the fraud out, and everybody wants us to get the fraud out, and, therefore, you will make it better.” According to Fortune, Musk has already sent three DOGE staffers into the Social Security Administration.

4
Robert Redford Steps Out of Retirement for Surprise Cameo
REJOICE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.10.25 6:59PM EDT 

Robert Redford made his first onscreen appearance in six years Sunday night, gracing his many, many fans with a 30-second cameo on the season three premiere of Dark Winds. The AMC thriller, which follows the lives of Navajo tribal police officers in the 1970s, is executive produced by Redford, whose appearance on the show has been discussed since the first season, according to director Chris Eyre. The surprise cameo also featured Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, another executive producer on the show. The two creative tycoons step into the roles of prisoners playing chess in a small cell at a police department. Redford, 88, announced his retirement in 2018 ahead of the release of one of his final films, The Old Man & The Gun. “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting ... because I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” Redford said at the time. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough.’ And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?” The last time Redford appeared on screen was in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Read it at Vulture

Partner update

Get Beautiful Jewelry Without the Hefty Price Tag Here
LUXE FOR LESS
AD BY Shop LC
Updated 03.10.25 1:00AM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 12:00AM EDT 
A woman holding up a gold necklace with a diamond on it.
Shop LC

Jewelry is a timeless present, whether you’re buying for yourself or a loved one. But not just any jewelry will do: you have to find jewelry that is within your price range, ethically sourced, and (of course) absolutely gorgeous. Shop LC believes in luxury for everyone, offering jewelry and lifestyle products at affordable prices without compromising on quality. Shop LC is committed to responsible sourcing; its jewelry is either lab grown in-house or sourced directly from ethical mines, allowing for competitive pricing.

What’s even better is Shop LC’s Your Purchase Feeds program. For every item you buy, Shop LC donates a nutritious meal to a child in India or the United States. Since the start of the program, Shop LC has provided over 53 millions meals.

Shop LC offers so many options, choosing where to begin can feel overwhelming. Click here to start out with its best sellers.

Ideal for any event, these luxurious stud earrings have radiating lab-grown diamonds elegantly set in prongs.

Solitaire Stud Earrings
Estimated Retail Value of $250
Buy At Shop LC$100

This stunning ring has seven lab-grown diamonds and uses a hypoallergenic metal for the band, ideal if you have sensitive skin.

Band Ring in Rhodium Over Sterling Silver
Estimated Retail Value of $400
Buy At Shop LC$80

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
Plane Travelers Could Be Exposed as Measles Confirmed in Another State
VIRAL ALERT
The Daily Beast
Published 03.10.25 4:59PM EDT 
Passengers at Dulles International Airport.
Passengers at Dulles International Airport. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

U.S. health officials have confirmed a measles case in a new state, amid fears that travelers at a busy metropolitan airport may have been exposed to the virus. According to the Washington Post, the virus was confirmed in an individual in Howard County, Maryland, who had recently returned from international travel. Though unrelated to the severe outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, which saw over 200 cases and two deaths, the Maryland case adds to a growing list of concerns. Local authorities are tracing potential exposures at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center in Maryland and Dulles International Airport in Virginia, which serves the Washington/Baltimore area. With travelers potentially exposed at a bustling airport terminal, the risk of spread is a top priority for health officials. The virus, which spreads through the air or direct contact with droplets, remains one of the most infectious diseases globally, despite effective vaccines. Early symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash. The Maryland case follows a recent fatality in New Mexico and another death of a child in Virginia last year. The CDC encourages vaccinations as the best protection against measles, warning vigilance as travel season looms, however, newly installed health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has previously claimed—incorrectly—that no vaccine is “safe and effective.”

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at The Washington Post

6
White House Hires Photographer Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.10.25 6:34PM EDT 
WIRED Director of Photography Patrick Witty (C), and Apple News Director Wyatt Mitchell (R) celebrate the launch of the July Issue at the new WIRED office on June 24, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for WIRED)
WIRED Director of Photography Patrick Witty (C) at the new WIRED office on June 24, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for WIRED) (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for WIRED)

A former deputy director of photography for National Geographic has been hired by the White House after facing allegations of misconduct in 2017. Patrick Witty, who has worked for The New York Times, Wired and Time, will now be working for the administration, Semafor reported. In 2017, the Pulitzer-Prize winner left National Geographic after the publication launched an investigation into alleged predatory sexual behavior toward female co-workers, Vox reported at the time. After the outlet published an article detailing the allegations, Witty’s lawyer sent Vox a statement, reading: “I’ve never been accused of wrongdoing of any kind in the workplace, so I was shocked and dismayed when I first learned of the accusations against me.” He also apologized for his behavior. After the news broke, multiple women came out publicly against the famed photographer. Now, he runs a Substack, Field of View, which discusses photography. Witty, alongside the White House, did not respond to Semafor for a comment.

Read it at Semafor

7
Musk Reveals Bonkers Theory for Who’s Trying to Shut Down X
OFFLINE
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.10.25 6:11PM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 3:30PM EDT 

Elon Musk has claimed that a “massive cyber attack” linked to Ukrainian IP addresses was behind the widespread outages on his social media site X on Monday. “There was a massive cyber attack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area,” Musk claimed on Fox News. The X owner said earlier in the day that he believed a “coordinated group” or country was responsible for the attack, noting that it “was done with a lot of resources.” Three outages hit the site throughout Monday, according to Mediaite, with the last outage lasting over two hours. Hacking group Dark Storm took responsibility for the incident, although the claims were unverified by Musk. Over the last few weeks, war-torn Ukraine and its president has been attacked by not only Musk, but U.S. President Donald Trump. Users across the platform complained of the site being down, with over 262,000 posts talking about the outage. “They want to silence you and this platform‚” a user commented on Musk’s post, with the SpaceX founder replying “Yes.” X, formerly known as Twitter, was seemingly online again Monday afternoon. After an account posted that they stand with Musk, Tesla, X, his mission, and the “truth” after the attack, he responded with a heart emoji.

Read it at Mediaite

8
Border Agent Admits He Asked Women to Flash Him to Enter the U.S.
NOT BORDERLINE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.10.25 3:49PM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 2:19PM EDT 
EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - JANUARY 07: A U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as immigrants prepare to board a bus after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on January 07, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas.
EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - JANUARY 07: A U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as immigrants prepare to board a bus after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on January 07, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

A former Border Patrol agent admitted that he ordered women to show him their breasts to enter the U.S. Shane Millan, 53, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, confessing that he demanded multiple women lift their shirts and bras when they appeared on webcam for virtual processing, the Miami Herald reported. Millan, who would conduct virtual hearings at the Eagle Pass crossing in Texas while based in Jefferson County, New York, asked a woman with a one-year-old child to show him a “tattoo” on her chest, the newspaper reported. When she denied having one, he pressed her twice to remove her shirt to prove it. After she did for the second time, he reportedly told her, “OK … Welcome to the USA.” Millan also allegedly looked up Spanish translations for phrases such as “I will need you to lift your shirt and bra also, please” and “to verify, I will need you to lift your shirt, please.” “He told these women that his requests were for legitimate searches incident to admission into the United States, but he knew his demands to see the victims’ breasts were for his own gratification,” prosecutors said in a statement. The former agent will be sentenced in July and faces two years in prison with a $200,000 fine.

Read it at The Miami Herald

Shop with Scouted

Discover the Apparel Collection Turning Heads On and Off the Golf Course
TEED UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.10.25 6:18PM EDT 
Man wearing Live Forever Golf attire walking on a golf course
Live Forever Golf

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Golf fans already have plenty to be excited about this week, as the world’s top golfers gather at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to compete in The Players Championship 2025. Now, there’s even more reason to celebrate: Live Forever Golf just unveiled its Spring ‘25 apparel collection, filled with must-haves for fans and players alike.

Since first teeing off in 2020, Live Forever Golf has emerged as a standout in golf apparel. With a balance of player-first ethos and off-the-course versatility, the brand has been embraced by professional golfers, amateur players, and armchair enthusiasts. The brand’s standout Spring ‘25 collection features pieces designed to be worn anywhere: the course, the gym, the office, or even at home. Whether you’re shopping for cozy outerwear, fresh polos and shorts for the spring, or performance gear to elevate your game, Live Forever Golf will give you a winning look.

In addition to keeping you cozy during your early morning tee time, this versatile hoodie can easily fit into your daily wardrobe, so no one knows you started your day at the course.

Soft Landing Natural Performance Hoodie
Available in 4 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$110

As the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to grab this durable pair of shorts that balances practical performance with undeniable comfort.

Hudson Performance Short
Available in 6 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$68

Every golfer needs a go-to polo! Live Forever Golf’s signature option is buttery soft, stretchable, and odor-resistant—a perfect complement to playing or lounging.

The Full Send Ringer Performance Golf Polo
Available in 7 patterns.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$95

9
Rising Dem Finds Romance With Media Mogul After Splitting From Wife
LOVE, AGAIN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.10.25 1:00PM EDT 
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) participates in a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on prescription drugs costs at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 08, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Chris Murphy was spotted cozying up to the CEO of a network of digital media sites called Courier Newsroom, Semafor reports. The Connecticut Democrat and Tara McGowan, a progressive media mogul and strategist, were spotted on a date months after the senator separated from his wife. The duo made their debut in a selfie McGowan posted on her private Instagram last week with the caption “not postponing joy.” Murphy, 51, was also caught cuddling with the Courier Newsroom publisher, 39, last Monday at a bar called the Red Hen near Capitol Hill, the New York Post reported. A source told the Post that Murphy had his arm wrapped around McGowan as the two were “being cutesy” and looking over the menu. Murphy, who has been one of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s biggest detractors in recent months, has spoken out against the president and his “first buddy” on television and digital media interviews. Sometimes taking to social media to post his own vertical videos, Murphy has utilized McGowan’s digital strategy since Trump’s election win in November.

Read it at Semafor

10
Real Housewife Dramatically Quits While on Cast Trip
HERE WE GO AGAIN...
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.10.25 1:50PM EDT 
Tamra Judge attends "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" season 2 New York premiere at The Bowery Hotel on June 21, 2022 in New York City.
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Tamra Judge quit The Real Housewives of Orange County in the middle of a cast trip, Page Six reported. The 57-year-old, who is one of the reality franchise’s most iconic cast members, announced her departure on Instagram. She wrote in a late Sunday story: “It was a long run! When life gives you real problems this reality s--t doesn’t make sense. Peace out ✌️ Im [sic] out.” Judge confirmed the news after a fan account posted a screenshot of her message questioning its truth: “Is Tamra quitting??” She replied in the comments section: “Yes!!!” The Bravo star, who has appeared on the show since Season 3, shared news of her exit while still filming with her co-stars on their girls’ trip to New Orleans. The cast, including Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella, and returning friend of the Housewives Gretchen Rossi, were all spotted participating in Mardi Gras celebrations. This is not Judge’s first time stepping away from the Real Housewives franchise. She briefly left the show in 2020, hinting that she had been fired, but eventually returned for Season 17 in 2022. Although Judge did not explain what “real s--t” she has been dealing with, she has been actively supporting her close friend and podcast co-host, fellow Real Housewife Teddi Mellencamp, amid her ongoing health issues.

Read it at Page Six

